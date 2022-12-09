Gear up for an uninterrupted 5G connectivity; Infinix’s 12 Bands-backed HOT 20 5G goes on sale on Flipkart from December 9

It’s time to upgrade to the world of 5G without any interruption with Infinix’s promising new HOT 20 5G. Being the first in the segment to be supported by 12 bands of 5G connectivity, the high-performance smartphone will be available on Flipkart starting from today. The diverse multi-band compatibility promises improved connectivity across the country and stellar user performance. The Dual 5G SIM card slot with premium VoNR voice service support allows users to play a game with one SIM card and have another to make a phone call without affecting the game server connection.

Sporting a Hypervision Gaming-Pro display, 5000 mAh battery and a 50MP dual rear camera with dual LED flash, the all-new HOT 20 5G aims to empower its users with its smooth experience and seamless technology. The big battery of the powerful new HOT 20 5G is supported by 18W Type C rapid charging and includes a 18W charger in the box, letting users do their favourite things for as long as they want including 125 hours of music playback, 20 hours of navigation and 11 hours of gaming, without having to worry about constantly charging the phone.

The large 6.6 FHD+ display of the device comes with a first-in-segment 120Hz ultra-high refresh rate that lets you capture unhindered clicks. The screen is backed by the latest DRE (Dark Region Enhancement) Sunlight Readable Technology that senses ambient light using AI algorithms for a refined screen contrast and improved brightness of pictures, enhancing the overall display even in strong sunlight.

The Infinix HOT 20 5G is the most budget-friendly smartphone backed by a 6nm Dimensity 810 processor, which ensures outstanding all-around performance, faster application response, higher game FPS (frame rate) and a smoother network connection. To let gaming enthusiasts elevate their performance, the gadget comes installed with a Bionic Breathing cooling technology, which can transpire heat quickly within 2 minutes.

The smartphone offers lag-free multimedia consumption with large 64 GB storage space and a 3-in-1 memory card slot, which is extendable up to 1TB. It runs on the newest Android 12 with OS 10.6 and uses Memfusion RAM technology, which allows the 4GB RAM to be expanded to 7GB RAM (4GB LPDDR 4x RAM + 3GB expandable virtual RAM).

HOT 20 5G makes no compromises in carrying the legacy of Infinix regarding camera experience. Its 50MP Super Nightscape Camera with dual LED Flash and f/1.6 large aperture allows capturing colourful, bright, and sharp photos even under the most challenging lighting conditions. The smartphone features an 8MP in-display selfie camera on the front with a single LED flash.