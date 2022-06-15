LG Rollable OLED TVs now available at Croma Stores in Mumbai

LG Electronics (LG) today announced retail availability of the World’s only Rollable OLED TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED R, in Mumbai at CROMA Juhu. This product will be placed at very few select stores across India, starting with CROMA, exclusively at their Juhu Store in Mumbai.

LG SIGNATURE OLED R is the very definition of exclusive; a masterpiece that will be appreciated by customers who demand the very best and can recognize the true value of game-changing innovation. Not just an exceptional feat of engineering and user-centric design, this TV is a work of art that will enhance any space and complement lifestyle of uber rich.

This state of the art TV mesmerizes with its elegant aesthetic and the smooth movement of its beautiful rollable OLED screen. This is the ultimate aspirational product with each unit built to order for the most discerning customers.

LG SIGNATURE OLED R boasts a liquid smooth 65(165 cms) flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control to deliver supreme picture quality. But beyond the advanced hardware, the new TV represents LG’s unrivalled ability to innovate and create new possibilities that directly contribute to consumer benefits. The R in the name not only signifies that the TV is rollable but that the TV is also revolutionary in the home entertainment space, redefining the relationship between a TV that can disappear from view at the touch of a button and the surrounding space.

LG’s exquisite creation liberates users from the limitations of the wall, enabling owners to curate their living environment without having to permanently set aside space for a large, black screen that is only useful when turned on. With the ability transform into three different viewing formats – Full View, Line View and Zero View – LG SIGNATURE OLED R expands the user experience in exciting, new ways thanks in no small part to the company’s mastery of OLED technology.

“The seamless marriage of technological and design innovation demonstrated in LG SIGNATURE OLED R is an unprecedented feat that genuinely deserves to be called a work of art and is step forward in the future of Display Technology ”, said Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India. “This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be, this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Avijit Mitra, Managing Director and CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd said “Croma has always tried to bring immersive experiences and the latest in electronics to the Indian consumers. In the ever-evolving space of smart televisions, getting to experience cutting-edge technology is paramount for our upwardly mobile customers. We have seen a significant shift in consumer preferences towards premium devices that are a departure from the ordinary. It gives me great pleasure to host our partner LG at our flagship store as they showcase their design innovation for a futuristic home viewing experience.