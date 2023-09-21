Garmin Vivoactive 5 In-Depth Review: Now With An AMOLED Display!

Garmin, a leading name in sports technology, has recently launched the Vivoactive 5, surprising many with its advanced features and design overhaul. Here’s an in-depth look at what the new device offers.

A New Display and Design

The Vivoactive 5 has transitioned from the MIP-based display seen in its predecessors to a contemporary AMOLED display. This isn’t just a cosmetic upgrade. The AMOLED display promises enhanced clarity, vibrant colors, and an overall improved user experience, setting it apart from the earlier Vivoactive series.

Features Galore

Garmin has loaded the Vivoactive 5 with numerous features:

New sport profiles, including open-water swimming.

Comprehensive 24×7 health and sleep tracking metrics.

A unique “sleep coach” feature providing sleep recommendations.

HRV (Heart Rate Variability) tracking support during nighttime.

A daily summary report, a first for Garmin.

Support for e-bike sensors and wheelchair-specific workout tracking.

A redesigned user interface for a more intuitive experience.

However, it’s worth noting that some features, like the barometric altimeter present in previous versions, have been omitted in the Vivoactive 5.

Comparison with the Venu 3

When compared to the Garmin Venu 3, the differences are evident. The Venu 3 comes with the newer Garmin Elevate v5 optical HR sensor, whereas the Vivoactive 5 uses the v4. The Venu 3 also has added features like a microphone and speaker for voice calls, a barometric altimeter, and on-screen workout animations, which are absent in the Vivoactive 5.

The Verdict

The Garmin Vivoactive 5, with its AMOLED display and array of new features, marks a significant leap from its predecessors. While it may not have some of the features of the high-end Venu 3, it provides a compelling package for its price.

Key Takeaways:

The Vivoactive 5 features an AMOLED display, moving away from the MIP-based displays of its predecessors.

It introduces new features like open-water swimming profiles, 24×7 health metrics, and a redesigned UI.

Some features, such as the barometric altimeter, have been omitted in the new version.

Compared to the Venu 3, the Vivoactive 5 is a more option with a slightly reduced feature set.

Stay tuned for more in-depth reviews and updates on the latest in sports technology.