Garmin launches vivosmart 5 fitness tracker in India

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today launched the vívosmart 5 in India, a comfortable, easy-to-read smart fitness tracker featuring Garmin’s most advanced sleep features, including sleep score.

Designed for customers seeking a simpler solution for monitoring their own health or wellbeing, the vívosmart 5 features at-a-glance health stats for Pulse Ox, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, Body BatteryTM energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking and more without any subscription. The vívosmart 5 also tracks all the basics while you are on the move such as steps, calories burned and intensity minutes. It also comes with a variety of built-in sports apps for activities like walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more. The vívosmart 5 delivers on all of the essentials with smart notifications and features like calendar reminders and safety features that can be triggered with the easy press of a button.

Commenting on the Garmin vívosmart 5 launch, Mr. Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said, “We are happy to introduce the vívosmart 5 to our users in India. It is easy to use and offers important health essentials information with a beautiful design. It is a fitness band that is made for users who prefers an active lifestyle and take charge of their health and wellness. Its sleek minimalistic design makes the device light which is an important factor especially when you use it for tracking your sleep.”

Comfortable Design

The vívosmart 5 is built for comfort which is an important factor for sleep tracking. It has a rounded band designed to fit around the curves of your wrist.

The vívosmart 5 features a brighter display that offers 66% more screen space with larger text and an easy-to-use touchscreen and button interface compared to its predecessor. There are also interchangeable bands for vívosmart 5 which are very easy to change. Also, the bands are Swim- and shower-proof with an impressive battery life of up to 7 days, the vívosmart 5 is made for all-day and all-night wear.

Health essentials

Take charge of yourself or your wellbeing with a bunch of health-monitoring features supported by Garmin’s cutting-edge technology, 24/7 ElevateTM heart rate monitoring feature. It outpaces the competition by sampling heart rate multiple times per second, 24-hours a day. The vívosmart 5 also offers abnormal high and low heart rate alerts, which can be easily configured by the user. It provides advanced sleep with a sleep score which gives users an analysis of both the quantity and quality of their sleep, assigning a score based on time spent in sleep stages, amount of movement, stress levels and more. The vívosmart 5 also monitors Pulse Ox (at night, all-day or on-demand), respiration, Body Battery energy levels, all-day stress, hydration and women’s health.

The vívosmart 5 makes checking these stats intuitive with a simple-to-use, scrolling view that users can customize for easy access to their favorite features. Which makes it ideal for users who value simplicity.

Built for the active lifestyle

The vívosmart 5 is built to keep up with a varied selection of sports apps easily accessible from the wrist only. So, whether fitness means walking with a friend, doing laps in the pool, sweating it out in a heart-pumping cycling class or lifting weights in the gym, users can select and access the sports apps very easily from their wrist. Users can connect to a compatible smartphone’s GPS to accurately track distance, pace and speed during outdoor walks, runs and bike rides. Also, the Fitness Age feature motivates users to achieve a number lower than their chronological age by increasing activity, reducing body fat and lowering their resting heart rate.

The vívosmart 5 provides Safety and tracking features that allow peace of mind when out and about. Users need to simply press the button for a few seconds to trigger an assistance alert that sends a text message with the user’s location to designated emergency contacts.

Connecting it all

The vívosmart 5 helps to stay active and connected with smart notifications on the wrist. users can view text messages, calendar notifications, social media alerts, news alerts and more by pairing with a compatible smartphone (vívosmart 5 is compatible with both iOS and AndroidTM). It gives a personalized Morning Report which include helpful information like sleep score, step goals. It also upcoming appointments, weather information, and even a special message on your birthday to help you to start the day in a perfect way.

Price and Availability: