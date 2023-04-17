Garmin India Brings Summer Sale to Get Your Fitness Goals

Summer is a great time to enjoy convenience and functionality of a smartwatch. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, going for a run, or exploring new places, a smartwatch can keep you connected and organized while on-the-go. To make this summer season fulfilling, Garmin India, a division of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced Summer Sale on its wellness built-in GPS and AMOLED display smartwatches – Venu2 series, Women focused fitness smartwatch- Lily, Built in GPS Outdoor Smartwatches- Instinct 2 Series and advanced GPS Bike computer- Edge 530. Garmin India is offering up to ₹5,590/ Discount* on wellness smartwatches namely Venu Sq2, Venu2Plus, Venu2, Venu 2S, and Lily; up to ₹6,000 Discount* on GPS Outdoor smartwatches namely Instinct2, Instinct 2 Solar, Instinct 2S, Instinct 2S Solar and up to ₹9,000 Discount* on Advanced GPS Bike Computer- Edge 530 Bundle.

Venu Sq2, is equipped with all-day health monitoring, fitness tracking, and connected features. With a view to provide consumers a more detailed picture of their active & healthy lifestyle, Garmin’s Venu Sq 2 series offers a sleek rectangular watch face, with 17% increased screen size (as compared to its predecessor), bright easy-to-read AMOLED display. The watch can run up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, the Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition enable users to monitor health metrics 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and gives a complete sleep quality analysis, stress, Body Battery™, and activity levels with new generation sensor.

Venu 2 Plus, The Venu 2 Plus comes with a robust suite of health and fitness features under the concept of ‘Dear Body – Work on A New Look’. The newly in-built Health Snapshot aspect in the watch enables the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration, and stress, and generate a report via the Garmin Connect™ app to monitor the statistics. The Venu 2 Plus pulls in all of the latest fitness features recently introduced on the Venu 2 series including 25+ built-in indoor and GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and more.

Venu 2/2S, Designed for life and style, Venu2 features a beautiful AMOLED Display that brings this watch to life, even under bright sunlight. This GPS smartwatch has advanced health monitoring and fitness features to help you better understand what’s going on inside your body. From durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 to the sleek stainless-steel bezel and comfortable silicone band, this smartwatch is ready for anything. It has health monitoring features like Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Health Snapshot Feature, Pulse Ox Sensor, Stress Tracking, Women’s Health Tracking, Hydration tracking, Respiration Tracking amongst other health and wellness features.

Lily, a fitness wearable that goes beyond the basics of a smartwatch and is fashionable, too. Designed by women, for women – Lily breaks new ground with its set of features aimed specially for female health monitoring, made to empower the modern woman of today. Packed to the brim with a slew of fitness trackers and sensors, the Garmin Lilly is a perfect fitness and style companion for women. Crafted with a 34mm watch case, unique T-bar lugs, and slender 14mm band in trendy and classic color options which enhances the overall feminine aesthetic. Garmin Lily features a unique metallic patterned lens that reveals a bright liquid crystal monochromatic touchscreen display that disappears when not in use.

Instinct2 & 2S Solar, a rugged GPS smartwatch is tough enough to keep up with you and unique enough to fit your style. It remains built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and is water-rated to 100 meters. Plus, with a fiber-reinforced polymer case and chemically strengthened, scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, this device is built to endure. The top technology-driven Instinct 2 Series exhibits an assortment of features like solar technology with unlimited battery life (in certain models), a full suite of health and wellness features like VO2 Max and Sleep Score. The new series also offers multi GNSS support, ABC sensors, a barometer to monitor weather, and trackback routing to navigate back to the starting point

Bike computer, Edge 530 Bundle goes beyond data collection- providing dynamic performance insights that can help you beat your best. Whether you’re training with riding buddies or commuting to work, your Edge 530 device takes safety seriously. It allows for group messaging and tracking, so you can stay in touch when you get separated from the pack. It also has incident detection, which automatically sends your location to emergency contacts if it detects an incident. For even more awareness, pair Edge 530 with the Varia rearview radar and lights so you can see and be seen.

Customers can avail exciting discounts and buy Garmin built-in GPS outdoor smartwatches, wellness smartwatches & advanced GPS Bike computer from the respective platforms. The Summer Season sale will start from 14th April’23, Friday onwards.