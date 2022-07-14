Garmin Edge 1040 Solar and Varia RCT715 Tail Light Goes Official in India

Ads

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today launched two new additions to their Cycling products range – a state of the art, GPS biking computer the Edge 1040 Solar and the Varia RCT715 rearview radar activated tail light with built-in camera. Equipped with Garmin’s trademarked PowerGlass technology, the Edge 1040 Solar offers over 100 hours of battery life in battery saver mode. Additionally, the device also comes equipped with multi-band GNSS technology to provide more accurate GPS positioning in challenging ride environments, such as dense urban areas or under deep tree cover. Also, Garmin’s Varia RCT715 has been designed to assure cyclists peace of mind during any ride. The Varia RCT715 continuously captures sharp, clear video during a ride while still providing state-of-the-art radar technology irrespective of the time of day.

Commenting on Garmin’s latest addition to their cycling products, Mr. Sky Chen, Regional Director, Garmin Southeast Asia & India stated “At Garmin, we pride ourselves on innovation and technology that improves the overall experience of athletes across disciplines. The newest additions to our cycling range are a testament to our efforts. The Edge 1040 Solar is an excellent GPS bike computer designed to help cyclists keep track of their performance and mapping out challenging routes. The Varia RCT715 provides cyclists with peace of mind by making them aware of approaching vehicles during a ride.”

Never Get Lost with the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar

Training and performance

To help cyclists boost their performance, the Edge 1040 Solar provides insights from Firstbeat Analytics™ such as VO2 max, recovery time, training load, training focus and more to see how their body is responding to their training efforts.2 The device will also continue to provide daily workout suggestions based on the current training load and VO2 max of the rider. During a ride, the Edge 1040 Solar lets riders see how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation and receive in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate. Additionally, ClimbPro lets riders see the remaining ascent and grade for each climb when following a course and review their performance on the climbs post-ride right from the Edge 1040 Solar or in Garmin Connect. Meanwhile, mountain bike metrics, including jump count, jump distance, hang time, grit and flow track the details of every ride.

Designed to navigate through both cities and remote areas, the Edge 1040 Solar includes advanced navigational tools such as:

Turn-by-turn navigation and alerts notify riders of sharp curves ahead.

Pause route guidance and off-course notifications to explore beyond the beaten path. Route guidance can be turned back on at any time to get back to the original route or starting point.

Download the recommended Trailforks app to view routes and trail details from more than 80 countries. When using the Trailforks app, Forksight mode automatically displays upcoming forks in the route and where a rider is within a trail network.

Additionally, Garmin’s built-in safety and tracking features include incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack to let loved ones follow the cyclists’ real-time location and view their entire preplanned course. The group messaging and tracking feature on the device also lets cyclists stay in touch when they get separated from the pack.3

In addition to receiving smart notifications and automatically uploading rides to Garmin Connect, the Edge 1040 Solar also easily pairs with the Tacx indoor trainer, so cyclists can ride whenever they want. When connected to sensors, cyclists can keep track of the battery status of their sensors with post-ride reporting directly on the Edge 1040 Solar and battery alert messages between rides through the Garmin Connect smart device app.

Stay safe and aware with the Garmin Varia RCT715

Designed to ensure the safety of the riders, the Varia RCT715 offers Maximum awareness and issues both visual and audible notifications to warn riders of approaching vehicles, up to 140 yards away. The tail light on the device can be seen up to a mile away, allowing the drivers on the road to see the cyclist before the radar sees the vehicle.

Featuring multiple pairing options, the Varia RCT715 can be used with a compatible Garmin Edge® bike computer, Garmin smartwatch, or the Varia smart device app. When paired with a compatible smartphone, the device integrates with select third-party apps, such as Ride with GPS, to let cyclists get the rearview radar notifications. The Varia RCT715 features up to 4 hours of battery life with radar and tail light on solid high or night flash and up to 6 hours with radar and tail light on day flash – all with the camera continuously recording at 1080p.

Price and Availability:

Product Price Platform Date of Availability Varia RCT715 Radar Camera INR40,490/ Garmin Brand Store

Amazon India

Synergizer 14 July 2022 Edge 1040 Solar INR72,990/ Garmin Brand Store

Amazon India

Synergizer 14 July 2022 Edge 1040 Bundle6 (non-solar version) INR67,990/ Garmin Brand Store

Amazon India

Synergizer 14 July 2022