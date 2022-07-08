Garmin ‘Vívomove Sport’ Is Now Available in Cocoa Color

Ads

Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the availability of its recently launched vívomove Sport hybrid touchscreen smartwatch in Cocoa Color which also matches with 2022 fall/winter color trend. Earlier, the Vivomove Sport was available in three color variants- Ivory, Cool Mint, and Black in India. Garmin’s latest addition to their ever-expanding portfolio is designed for people who want the elegant look of a traditional timepiece while tracking their health with the latest in health and wellness technology.

The vívomove Sport features real ticking hands that move to reveal an OLED display and includes all the brand’s health and wellness-related features such as Pulse Ox, Body Battery energy monitoring, respiration, hydration logging, and 24/7 heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings) matrix, all-day stress tracking and built-in sports applications with connected GPS among other features. It also offers Women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking, support women during each stage of their reproductive cycle with the ability to log symptoms alongside their other health and wellness data in the Garmin Connect app.

Price and Availability

People can buy the vivomove Sport cocoa colour at the cost of INR18,990/ from Garmin Brand Store, Nykaa portals, Amazon India, Flipkart, and Synergizer. One can also buy other colors Ivory, Cool Mint and black at the same price from respective offline and only platforms.