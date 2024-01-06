Game On, Seamlessly: Samsung Certifies Controllers for Smart TV Streaming Bliss

Samsung is taking aim at elevating the game streaming experience on its smart TVs with the launch of a brand-new certification program: Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub. This initiative promises to streamline controller compatibility and performance, ensuring gamers get the most out of their cloud-based adventures on the big screen.

Key Highlights:

Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub: New certification program ensures optimal game streaming experience on Samsung smart TVs.

Elevated Compatibility: Certified controllers guarantee seamless pairing and button mapping for supported games.

Performance & Quality: Program vets for latency, responsiveness, and build quality to deliver a smooth gameplay experience.

First Certified Controller: PDP Afterglow LVL 5 Wireless Headset & Mic Combo leads the charge.

More to Come: Program welcomes various manufacturers to join, expanding the certified controller options.

Unleashing Seamless Gameplay:

Gone are the days of fumbling with button mapping or compatibility issues. Controllers bearing the “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” badge undergo rigorous testing to guarantee seamless pairing and precise button mapping for supported games. This means no more tinkering with settings or struggling to navigate menus – just plug and play and get immersed in the action.

Performance Above All:

But it’s not just about compatibility. The program also places a premium on performance and quality. Certified controllers are meticulously assessed for latency, responsiveness, and build quality. Laggy inputs and flimsy triggers are out of the question – expect smooth, pixel-precise control that translates your every move with lightning-fast accuracy.

First in Line: PDP Afterglow LVL 5 Takes the Stage:

Leading the charge is the PDP Afterglow LVL 5 Wireless Headset & Mic Combo. This versatile offering, available for pre-order now, boasts high-fidelity audio, crystal-clear voice chat, and, of course, the coveted “Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub” certification. It’s the perfect weapon for those seeking an immersive and hassle-free game streaming experience on their Samsung smart TV.

The Future of Streamlined Streaming:

Samsung’s controller certification program isn’t a one-and-done deal. The company is actively welcoming other manufacturers to join the initiative, expanding the pool of certified controllers and catering to diverse player preferences. This commitment to an open ecosystem ensures gamers have a wealth of options to choose from, all guaranteed to deliver the smoothest possible game streaming experience on their Samsung smart TVs.

With the Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub program, Samsung is making a bold statement about its dedication to creating a premier platform for cloud-based gaming on its smart TVs. By prioritizing compatibility, performance, and a growing ecosystem of certified controllers, the company is paving the way for a future where gamers can simply grab their favorite controller, sit back, and enjoy seamless, immersive gameplay on the big screen.