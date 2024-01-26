Galaxy S24+: A Comprehensive Review from a Two-Year S22+ User’s Perspective

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S24+, marks a new chapter in the tech giant’s smartphone saga. As a seasoned user of the Galaxy S22+, I approached this review with a mix of curiosity and high expectations.

Key Highlights

Enhanced display with a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ screen and LTPO 3.0 technology.

Camera improvements, including 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto lenses, and advanced AI image processing.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for the U.S. market, promising better performance.

Extended software support with seven years of Android updates.

Various AI features for improved productivity and user experience.

Environmentally conscious design with recycled materials.

Display and Design: A Visual Leap Forward

The Galaxy S24+ introduces a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a marginal but significant increase from the S22+’s 6.6-inch screen. This enhancement, coupled with the QHD+ resolution and LTPO 3.0 technology, enables a dynamically adjustable refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz, promising a smoother and more responsive visual experience.

Camera: Focusing on the Finer Details

Samsung has made notable strides in the camera department. The primary 50MP camera is complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens, offering 3X optical zoom. The real game-changer lies in the AI-powered ProVisual Engine, aimed at producing cleaner night shots and reducing motion blur. This advancement indicates a shift towards more natural image processing compared to the previous Galaxy S models.

Performance: Powering Through the Day

The U.S. variant of the Galaxy S24+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a step up from the S22+’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This promises enhanced performance, especially in gaming, with better ray-traced graphics. The device also comes with 12GB of RAM and options of 256GB or 512GB storage, though without expandable storage support.

Software: Smart and Secure

Running on One UI 6.0 based on Android 14, the Galaxy S24+ offers a plethora of AI-driven features, including real-time call translation, contextual search with Google, and an AI-powered keyboard. It’s worth noting the promise of seven years of Android updates, a significant commitment to software longevity.

Environmental Considerations: A Step Towards Sustainability

Samsung has integrated recycled materials into the Galaxy S24+, including plastics, glass, and aluminum. This environmental mindfulness extends to the use of recycled cobalt and rare earth elements in various components, underscoring Samsung’s commitment to sustainability.

Enhanced Connectivity: Embracing the Future

The Galaxy S24+ doesn’t just stop at visual and performance upgrades. It embraces advanced connectivity options, although it doesn’t support the newest Wi-Fi 7 standard. However, the inclusion of 5G support ensures that users stay ahead in the fast-evolving world of wireless technology. This leap in connectivity is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to future-proofing its devices.

Conclusion: A Worthy Successor with a Future-Proof Promise

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ emerges as a competent upgrade over its predecessor. It brings together a superior display, enhanced camera capabilities, and robust performance, all while extending a commendable commitment to both software support and environmental sustainability. For long-time Samsung users and newcomers alike, the Galaxy S24+ stands as a compelling choice in the competitive smartphone market.