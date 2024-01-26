Galaxy S24+: A Comprehensive Review from a Two-Year S22+ User’s Perspective

Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S24+, marks a new chapter in the tech giant’s smartphone saga. As a seasoned user of the Galaxy S22+, I approached this review with a mix of curiosity and high expectations.
Key Highlights
- Enhanced display with a larger 6.7-inch QHD+ screen and LTPO 3.0 technology.
- Camera improvements, including 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto lenses, and advanced AI image processing.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for the U.S. market, promising better performance.
- Extended software support with seven years of Android updates.
- Various AI features for improved productivity and user experience.
- Environmentally conscious design with recycled materials.
Display and Design: A Visual Leap Forward
The Galaxy S24+ introduces a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a marginal but significant increase from the S22+’s 6.6-inch screen. This enhancement, coupled with the QHD+ resolution and LTPO 3.0 technology, enables a dynamically adjustable refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz, promising a smoother and more responsive visual experience.
Camera: Focusing on the Finer Details
Samsung has made notable strides in the camera department. The primary 50MP camera is complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens, offering 3X optical zoom. The real game-changer lies in the AI-powered ProVisual Engine, aimed at producing cleaner night shots and reducing motion blur. This advancement indicates a shift towards more natural image processing compared to the previous Galaxy S models.
Performance: Powering Through the Day
The U.S. variant of the Galaxy S24+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a step up from the S22+’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This promises enhanced performance, especially in gaming, with better ray-traced graphics. The device also comes with 12GB of RAM and options of 256GB or 512GB storage, though without expandable storage support.
Software: Smart and Secure
Running on One UI 6.0 based on Android 14, the Galaxy S24+ offers a plethora of AI-driven features, including real-time call translation, contextual search with Google, and an AI-powered keyboard. It’s worth noting the promise of seven years of Android updates, a significant commitment to software longevity.
Environmental Considerations: A Step Towards Sustainability
Samsung has integrated recycled materials into the Galaxy S24+, including plastics, glass, and aluminum. This environmental mindfulness extends to the use of recycled cobalt and rare earth elements in various components, underscoring Samsung’s commitment to sustainability.
Enhanced Connectivity: Embracing the Future
The Galaxy S24+ doesn’t just stop at visual and performance upgrades. It embraces advanced connectivity options, although it doesn’t support the newest Wi-Fi 7 standard. However, the inclusion of 5G support ensures that users stay ahead in the fast-evolving world of wireless technology. This leap in connectivity is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to future-proofing its devices.
Conclusion: A Worthy Successor with a Future-Proof Promise
The Samsung Galaxy S24+ emerges as a competent upgrade over its predecessor. It brings together a superior display, enhanced camera capabilities, and robust performance, all while extending a commendable commitment to both software support and environmental sustainability. For long-time Samsung users and newcomers alike, the Galaxy S24+ stands as a compelling choice in the competitive smartphone market.