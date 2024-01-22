Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Outperformed by S24 Plus in New Benchmark Tests”

Samsung’s latest flagship phones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus, have been put to the test, revealing some unexpected results. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, was anticipated to lead in performance. However, recent tests have shown that the Galaxy S24 Plus, running on the Exynos 2400, outperforms its more powerful counterpart in certain aspects.

Key Highlights:

Galaxy S24 Ultra features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while S24 Plus uses Exynos 2400.

In benchmark tests, S24 Plus showed better performance and heat management.

Both models offer advanced AI features and seven years of Android updates.

S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch OLED display, 200 MP main camera, and a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung’s shift to flat screens in S24 Ultra noted, moving away from curved displays.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts impressive specifications:

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Memory: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

Display: 6.8-inch OLED, QHD+ resolution

Cameras: 200 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, 50 MP and 10 MP telephoto, 12 MP front

Battery: 5000 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Operating System: Android 14 with OneUI 6.1​​.

Performance and Benchmark Results

In performance, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is a powerful processor, tests revealed that the S24 Plus with Exynos 2400 showed better stability and heat management in prolonged use, such as gaming. In a ray tracing benchmark test, the S24 Plus achieved higher maximum and minimum scores with slightly better stability than the Ultra​​​​.

AI Features and User Experience

Both models come with advanced AI features, enhancing user experience with capabilities like ‘Circle to Search’, transcription assistance, an AI-powered writing assistant, and real-time call translation. These features, along with a strong commitment to seven years of Android updates, place the Galaxy S24 series in a favorable position in the market​​.

Camera Performance and Capabilities

In addition to their processing power, both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus boast impressive camera systems. The S24 Ultra, with its 200 MP main sensor, promises unparalleled detail and clarity in photography. However, camera performance is not just about megapixels. It involves a complex interplay of sensor quality, image processing algorithms, and software optimization. This is where Samsung’s expertise in both hardware and software could give the S24 series an edge in the highly competitive smartphone camera market.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery performance is a crucial aspect for users, particularly in high-end smartphones. While there hasn’t been a significant leap in battery capacity or charging speed in the S24 Ultra as compared to its predecessor, the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 chipsets could potentially translate to better battery life. Efficient processor management, coupled with Samsung’s software optimization, might result in a longer-lasting battery experience for users.

Design and Display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra marks a departure from Samsung’s traditional curved display, opting instead for a flat screen. This change could be attributed to either improved durability or cost-effective production​​.

In conclusion, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 boasts formidable specifications and features, the Galaxy S24 Plus with Exynos 2400 has demonstrated superior performance in certain tests. This surprising result highlights the competitiveness of Samsung’s in-house Exynos chipset and suggests a closely contested battle within the flagship segment.