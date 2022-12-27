Fynd launches PixelBin.io, an AI-powered Digital Asset Management platform ranking as #1 on Product Hunt

Fynd has launched a smart one-stop solution for media management – PixelBin.io, adding to the list of its latest Machine Learning (ML) based releases. It is an all-in-one suite for bulk image transformations with automatic optimization, smooth tech-stack integration, and storage for efficient image organisation on the fly. Owing to its evolved capabilities, PixelBin.io has bagged #1 product of the day ranking on internationally acclaimed Product Hunt’s listing!

Bringing ML and AI in Digital Asset Management (DAM) to enable many unique services for users, PixelBin.io stands out from many run-of-the-mill image transformation tools available in the industry. Fynd has previously launched stand-alone AI-powered image editing tools Erase.bg, watermarkremover.io, Shrink.media and Upscale.media, ranking #2, #1 and #2 product of the day on Product Hunt, respectively!

“With PixelBin.io, we have essentially created a central repository for transforming, managing, and storing images at scale. Unlike other image transformation tools out there, we make it easy for brands to deliver a fast and flawless visual experience”. said Farooq Adam, co-founder of Fynd.

Background & watermark removal, image compression or enhancement, intelligent crop, text detection etc, are all complex bits of transformations made easy with PixelBin.io without compromising on the quality of the image or the viewer’s experience. It also fulfils elementary transformations like blur, extend, extract, flatten, flop, levels and more for users worldwide.

Simplifying the practical use of PixelBin.io’s suite of tools, the web app offers extensible APIs, image URL, easy-to-use CLI tools, and webhooksfor seamless integration with other applications as and when needed by users. It is also ergonomically designed to ease up the business workflows and quickly distribute optimised images without any lags on user devices.