Fujifilm launches FUJINON Lens XF18-120mmF4 LM PZ WR in India for its X series cameras

Fujifilm India, a leader in imaging technologies and optical devices, today announced the launch of its “FUJINON Lens XF18-120mmF4 LM PZ WR” in India. The new lens joins the extensive lineup of interchangeable XF lenses designed for the X Series of mirrorless digital cameras.

The XF18-120mmF4 LM PZ WR covers focal lengths ranging from the wide-angle 18mm to telephoto 120mm (equivalent to 27mm – 183mm in the 35mm film format). The highly versatile 6.7x power zoom in a compact design provides a variety of shooting situations including landscape (wide angle) and portraiture (telephoto). Furthermore, the lens can produce premium-quality video owing to the advanced video performance. This lens alone caters to high-quality imagery, both stills, and videos, in versatile scenes.

The new power zoom lens offers a constant maximum aperture of F4.0 across the entire range from wide-angle to telephoto, and a maximum magnification ratio of x0.2 to capture close-up shots. Single lens accommodates a wide variety of photographic situations including wide-angle landscape photography, portraiture has taken wide open at F4 at the telephoto end to produce beautifully- blurred background, and close-up shots of flowers and other plants at the maximum magnification ratio of x0.2. Users can zoom and focus with peace of mind while filming a video, thus facilitating premium-quality video production. In addition to the regular zoom and focus rings, the lens is equipped with additional video features, i.e. a variable zoom/focus control ring and a zoom button for constant zooming.

Priced at an MRP of Rs. 89,999 (inclusive of all taxes) the XF18-120mmF4 LM PZ WR lens is now available at authorized retailers.

Product features:

(1) Broad range of focal lengths for superior stills and videos

The lens consists of 15 lens elements in 12 groups including three aspherical elements and three ED elements, to effectively suppress spherical aberration, distortion, and chromatic aberration for excellent image-resolving performance. Users can precisely capture fine details in information-heavy landscape photography at a wide angle as well as in telephoto closeups of a subject such as a portraiture.

The optimum positioning of the focus lens suppresses focus breathing optically. Advanced technology, on which FUJINON cine lenses are built, reduces the change in angle of view during focusing in video filming to offer a superior filming experience.

The aspherical elements and ED elements are effectively positioned to achieve the 6.7x zoom ratio and compact design, while also offering the fast maximum aperture of F4.0 across the entire zoom range.

The optimum positioning of the aspherical elements enables close-up photography at the maximum magnification ratio of x0.2 with the minimum working distance of just 46cm from the front-most lens element across the entire zoom range. In the telephoto range, which extends to the focal length of 120mm (equivalent to 183mm in the 35mm film format), the lens can go up close to a subject to fill the entire frame. The compact lens design makes it possible to approach right up to a subject in both stills and videos even at the telephoto range.

(2) Fast and highly accurate AF

The lens uses the Inner Focus system, which drives the compact and lightweight focus lens group with the linear motor. The compact design of the focus lens group facilitates precision AF at approx. 0.02 seconds (*1), ensuring that users do not miss a decisive photo opportunity.

The lens’ focus-tracking performance is dramatically improved when it is mounted on the FUJIFILM X-H2S, also announced today. The lens supports the camera’s high-speed focus drive mechanism to maintain a natural focus on a moving subject even during video filming.

*1 Using an internal measurement method compliant with the CIPA Guidelines, when mounted on the mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-T4” with Phase Detection AF activated and the High-Performance Mode turned ON

(3) Diverse video-filming functions for easy video production

The aperture drive control has been updated to successfully suppress exposure shift linked to aperture adjustments. When the level of luminosity changes, the aperture transitions smoothly so that users can comfortably film a scene with a rapid change of brightness.

The lens features a zoom/focus control ring, which allows users to control zooming or focusing at a variable speed. During video filming, users can control the pace of zooming or focusing exactly as they intend for greater freedom in video expressions.

The lens also comes with the zoom button, which can drive zooming at a constant pace (*2), allowing anyone to master video production that involves zooming.

*2 With FUJIFILM X-H2S, it is possible to switch between zooming and focusing, and 8-level speed settings. For the FUJIFILM X-T4, FUJIFILM X-T3, and FUJIFILM X-S10, future firmware updates will enable the functions too.

When combined with the mirrorless digital camera “FUJIFILM X-H2S” and optional accessory “FT-XH,” also announced today, this lens can be used to remotely film video. The lens and a camera used with it can be controlled online in a browser to enable multi-camera shooting with limited staff availability.

(4) Compact and lightweight design for advanced mobility

The aspherical elements and ED elements are effectively positioned to achieve the design, weighing just 460g, measuring 123.5mm in length, and with the filter thread diameter of 72mm. It boasts advanced portability despite a broad coverage of focal lengths to facilitate agile filming.

The use of the Inner Zoom system means the lens barrel has a plain, non-extending structure. The result is a lightweight lens that zooms easily with no shift in weight distribution. Additionally, instead of the conventional cam barrel, in which the lens barrel rotates, this lens uses a smooth power zoom mechanism that drives the zoom lens group linearly with a stepping motor to achieve high-quality zooming with no optical axis shift across the entire zoom range from wide angle to telephoto.

(5) Dust and weather resistant structure capable of operating at low temperatures