Fujifilm has been one of those handfuls of brands bringing out cutting edge camera tech. Polaroids were a raging trend some 10 years back, and they are now being brought back by the millennials and Gen Z crowds.

The brand has been making quite a few variations of the polaroids under the Instax series and we have their newest entry-level Instax Mini 11 for review. This new camera borrows some nifty features from its more costly siblings while managing to be a bang for the buck product overall.

Design

The Instax Mini 11 is available in a plethora of colors ranging from Blush Pink to Sky Blue. The entire construction of the camera is done with plastic which is to be expected given the price. The design is curved all around which makes it great for children above the age of 8 while making a strong presence among the teens.

Getting into the nitty-gritty, the films loads on to the back and you can up to 10 films. There is a slot there that shows the number of shots left. Next to the film loading area lies the optical viewfinder. On the sides, you get the shutter button. Moving on the front, there you find the lens in the middle, pushing the lens out powers on the camera and vice versa. The LED flash is found above the lens, next to it is the Instax branding and a status LED.

The camera is powered by AA batteries which takes the hassle of charging away. At the moment we get a 2 pack of films for INR 999, so have to be cautious and plan the shots in advance. There is no tripod socket but on the flip side, the camera can we be kept on a flat surface.

Performance

Taking a photo is easy, just press the shutter, the flash will kick in and your photo will eject from the top. To make matters easy, the camera comes with automatic exposure, which automatically adjusts the Flash intensity and adjusts the shutter speed for better pictures.

During our testing, we found this feature spot on at least in natural lighting and was slightly underpowered in hazy environments leaving the shots with muted colors. There is also the selfie mode that further helps in focusing and thus produces some decent selfies.

The images taken out by the camera are small and can easily fit in the wallet, diaries, and other decorative materials.

Pros

Functional Design

Easy on the pocket

Automatic Exposure

Easy to use

Cons

Slightly Costly films

Verdict – Should you go for it?

The Instax Mini 11 has a lot of factors working in its favor, right from the design, to the picture quality and the price. It sure will bring back some memories and the pocket-friendly price means that this could be a good gadget for the younger generation.

This is not for serious photography buffs but even they can’t escape the polaroid charm. Coming in at INR 5,999, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 should be on the top of your gifting guide for the coming festive season.