Fujifilm launches “FUJINON HZK25-1000mm” in India

FUJIFILM India is pleased to announce today’s launch of the broadcast zoom lens “FUJINON HZK25-1000mm” (HZK25-1000mm), which boasts the world’s highest*1 40x zoom and the world’s longest focal length*1 of 1000mm. The HZK25-1000mm is a box-type broadcast zoom lens in the dual format, supporting two types of large image sensors. It offers cinematic visual expressions with effects such as shallow depth-of-field for beautiful bokeh, making it a perfect choice for live coverage of sporting events and music concerts.

In deploying the FUJINON HZK25-1000mm globally, Fujifilm has adopted “Duvo Box,”*2 meaning “dual format live lens”*3, as its nickname to be used in sales promotion.

[Main features incorporated into the FUJINON HZK25-1000mm (Nickname: Duvo Box)]

The new Duvo Box uses optical technology, nurtured over many years, to deliver the world’s highest 40x zoom and the world’s longest focal length of 1000mm. The high-magnification telephoto capability facilitates live coverage of sporting events and music concerts, as well as production of movies and TV commercials.

It is designed in the dual format, supporting two types of large sensors, and can be mounted on cinema cameras, which are increasingly adopted by the broadcast industry. The lens normally works with the Super 35mm sensor, and even supports a sensor equivalent to 35mm full frame*4 by way of activating the built-in expander*5 to expand the image circle by 1.5 times. It offers the added benefit of maintaining the same angle of view in both sensors.

On the wide-angle side, the lens provides F2.8 aperture, enabling cinematic visual expressions with shallow depth-of-field and resulting beautiful bokeh. The use of large-diameter aspherical element and fluorite element*6 controls various forms of aberration thoroughly to achieve optical performance which exceeds 4K.

The lens can be operated in the same style as a broadcast lens using zoom demand and focus demand while mounted on a cinema camera. It can also be used with a variety of existing accessories.

Today, in the broadcasting industry, there are more and more opportunities to shoot immersive images with bokeh and high dynamic range using cinema cameras equipped with a larger sensor than the industry’s mainstream sensor*8 for sports and live concert broadcasts. However, cinema camera lenses are optimized for shooting movies and TV commercials and have a limited zoom magnification range than that of broadcast lenses. They also require a dedicated focus operator, which is uncommon in the broadcast industry. For these reasons, Fujifilm has developed the high-magnification zoom lens “Duvo Box,” offering the same operation style as box-type broadcast lenses.

The newly-released Duvo Box will be showcased at the 2023 NAB Show, one of the world’s largest international broadcast equipment shows to be held in Las Vegas, USA from April 15 to April 19, 2023.

Mr. Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India said “The FUJINON HZK25-1000mm has so many firsts for the industry that is a testimony of the research and development that would have gone through in crafting this product. As an industry leader in imaging and lensing technology, I am sure this product will set new benchmarks for the industry and will enhance the versatility of our product portfolio in India as well”

Mr. Vaibhav Tuteja, Manager, Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India said “FUJINON lenses been a pioneer in the lenses and camera technology, and they are widely used across the Broadcasting & Cinema Industry in India. The product quality backed by robust service makes FUJINON lenses the choice of a diverse range of customers who look forward to local after-service support with minimum downtime. The FUJINON HZK25-1000mm will further strengthen our product portfolio and we are happy to receive enquiries on the product which will be a gamechanger for the broadcast and Cinema industry because of the dual use that the lenses could be deployed for”

Fujifilm will continue to expand its lineup of broadcast lenses in the Dual format supporting two large sensors and broaden the world of cinematic visual expressions. The company will leverage its advanced optical technology, nurtured over many years, to develop and supply high-performance broadcast lenses, cinema camera lenses and accessories, addressing the diversifying needs of frontline video professionals.

Among box-type broadcast zoom lenses compatible with a sensor larger than the Super 35mm, as of March 23, 2023 according to Fujifilm data. The nickname may not be used in some countries/regions. Duvo is a coined term combining Latin words Duo (=Dual) and Vivo (=Live), representing compatibility with two types of sensors and two-faceted nature of offering cinematic visual expressions despite being broadcast lenses suitable for live coverage. Capable of covering an image circle measuring 28.5mm across the entire zoom range when combined with a camera equipped with a Super 35mm sensor, and covering an image circle measuring 41.3mm across the entire zoom range when combined with a camera equipped with a sensor equivalent to 35mm full frame; Image circle refers to a circular area where lights that have passed through the lens form an image. The expander can expand the image circle and extend the focal length to the telephoto side. Lens elements made of fluorite, which has a characteristically small wavelength dispersion in light refractive indices; It enables optical design with minimal chromatic aberration. Limited to accessories specifically designed for a box-type FUJINON broadcast lenses. 2/3-inch sensor.

Product name, release date and price

Product name Release date Price Broadcast zoom lens “FUJINON HZK25-1000mm” (Nickname: Duvo Box) April 11, 2023 Open

Main features

(1) World’s highest 40x zoom and world’s longest focal length of 1000mm

The broadcast lens is developed with optical technology nurtured over many years. It delivers the world’s highest 40x zoom covering from 25mm in wide angle to the world’s longest 1000mm in telephoto.

The use of the built-in expander shifts the focal length by 1.5 times to 37.5mm-1500mm, allowing users to capture a far-away subject in the size as intended.

(2) Supporting the Super 35mm sensor and a sensor equivalent to 35mm full frame

The dual format lens is compatible with two large sensors that are mainstream among cinema cameras. The lens normally works with the Super 35mm sensor, and also supports a sensor equivalent to 35mm full frame by activating the built-in expander to expand the image circle by 1.5 times.

ž When mounted on a camera equipped with a sensor equivalent to 35mm full frame, the lens delivers its maximum optical performance while maintaining the same angle of view as that of the Super 35mm sensor.

(3) Cinematic visual expressions with beautiful bokeh

With the use of large-diameter aspherical elements and fluorite elements, polished at advanced precision, various forms of aberration are controlled thoroughly to achieve optical performance which exceeds 4K. Ghosting, lens flair and color bleeding are also suppressed to deliver natural yet high-definition footage.

The lens has the maximum aperture of F2.8 on the wide-angle end despite being a high magnification lens that supports a large sensor. This enables filming in low-light conditions, such as an indoor concert.

The optical design application “FOCUS,” developed by Fujifilm, has been used to simulate how the background is rendered out of focus. Out-of-focus areas were separated into several layers to examine bokeh textures and achieve bokeh that naturally goes out-of-focus from the focal plane into the background. This produces cinematic visual expression which makes the subject stand out.

(4) Latest image-stabilization mechanism

ž The lens is equipped with an image stabilization mechanism based on Fujifilm’s unique “ceramic ball roller system”. It not only provides advanced image stabilization against on-set vibrations and wind-induced movements, but also controls swing-back to facilitate stable filming.

(5) Use of “Breathing Compensation Technology” for automatically correcting focus breathing

The lens features “Breathing Compensation Technology” which automatically corrects focus breathing (fluctuations in the angle of view) to produce natural footage that maintains a subject being filmed in a constant size.

(6) Operations involving zoom demand / focus demand and wireless lens controller

The lens can be used in the same style as broadcast lenses involving zoom demand and focus demand while being mounted on a cinema camera. It can also be used with existing accessories.

It also supports multi-camera operations, filming with multiple cameras at the same time to support efficient production.

The lens can be connected to a wireless lens controller, used at the frontline of movie and TV commercial production, to remotely control focus, aperture and zoom. This also supports focusing by a dedicated focus operator, which is a mainstream shooting style in the cinema industry.

（7）Stylish design and exceptional portability

The lens’s exterior is in black tones for a stylish look.

Compared to conventional box-type broadcast lenses, this model has a longer top handle for stable pickup at the center of gravity. There is also an underside handle for enhanced portability.