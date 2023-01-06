FUJIFILM India Showcases Its wide range of Imaging Solutions at Consumer Electronic Imaging Fair 2023

FUJIFILM India, a global leader in imaging solutions is exhibiting its technologically advanced products at the Consumer Electronic Imaging Fair (CEIF) 2023. CEIF is one of the largest Imaging exhibitions across the World which is witnessing participation and representation from top global brands in the field of imaging and photography. Starting on 5th January 2023, the exhibition will continue till 7th January 2023 at Jio World Centre, Mumbai.

FUJIFILM India has a wide range of Imaging solutions, and it has positioned itself as one of the few manufacturers in the world which has created total solutions that can support professionals and businesses with end-to-end solutions. Some of the key products and technologies displayed at the exhibition are:

Digital Still Camera & Instant Cameras: Fujifilm’s entire range of digital still cameras like the GFX and X series will be on display. The versatile X-T5, an exclusive device for all the photography enthusiasts, X-H2S & X-H2 , a true hybrid for video and photography purpose along with high-resolution XF lenses like XF-30mm, XF18-120mm, XF 150-600mm, XF-56mm will also be on display. From the GFX series the GFX 100s II, GFX 100 along with GF 20-35mm, GF Lenses will also be showcased. The entire range of INSTAX cameras along with the Smartphone Printers would also be on display.

Graphic Arts Solutions: The Revoria Press PC 1120, a 6-colour print engine which brings unrivaled expressive power to digital printing would be on display. The machine has garnered phenomenal traction among the photo lab community in the recent past with its ability to transform the production printing market with its functional efficiency, precision and the ability to create overlays and underlays with additional colors. Fujifilm’s Revoria Press PC 1120 is a high-definition, high-output resolution device which is a preferred choice among photo labs in India.

Photo Imaging Solutions: The ApeosPro for Photo C810 / C750 / C650 Printer which is built on a next-generation hybrid platform designed to enable businesses to print more with outstanding quality on a wider range of substrates would be on display, along with a versatile and long-lasting product Frontier DE100-XD which can meet the industry’s diversified needs. Also on display would be the ASK-400 Dye-sublimation Printer which is a highly durable compact dye-sublimation printer, which has a compact size of 170mm-high and 0.1m2 footprint and it has a High Speed of 8.4 secs which is majorly used for Sticker Printing

Speaking about the exhibition participation Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, FUJIFILM India said, “FUJIFILM has a legacy of over eight decades in the imaging business and we have always been at the forefront of driving innovation and pioneering the latest technologies to fulfill the dynamic needs of consumers. FUJIFILM is a total solutions company since it has a strong presence in the entire value-chain of imaging from Capture to processing to devices and printing paper. We believe CEIF is among the best avenues for exhibiting our best-in-class products and ideas. It is the trust and belief of all our valuable customers that have contributed to our growth, and we are committed to Never Stop innovating and providing them with the best.”

The FUJIFILM India stall will also have a free service camp zone for it’s Digital & Instax camera customers who can get their cameras serviced at no-cost and enjoy hassle-free service experience.

To make the exhibition experiential, FUJIFILM India has crafted interesting experiential zones to provide consumers with first-hand experience of the products with the theme of Indian Weddings. The stall of FUJIFIM India located at Pavilion 2, Stall C1 will comprise of a video zone with a wedding Mandap showcasing its X-H2s, X-H2 & GFX 100SII cameras along with a GFX Zone that will display the GFX100, GFX 100SII, GFX 50S II models for shooting Portraiture and Close-up shots of Jewlery which will display the large format superiority of Fujifilm Cameras. There will be a Mehandi zone with multiple props for photo-ops along with a Wedding Zone which will have Photo-ops for wedding couples with the complete Fujifilm X series line up of 8-9 cameras. There will also be an Instax Zone that will have a selfie-booth which will showcase the fun of instant camera photography.