Fortnite Update 28.20: Heroes in a Half-Shell and Rocket Revolutions!

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1 is nearing its conclusion, and Epic Games is sending it off with a bang with update 28.20. This lean, mean, green update brings a wave of exciting content, from a major collaboration to gameplay tweaks and returning favorites. Let’s dive into what awaits in Fortnite’s latest patch.

Key Highlights:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) collaboration arrives! Get ready to shell out for new skins and challenges.

Rocket Racing takes off with McLaren crossover! Speed demons can grab the sleek 765LT bundle.

Find Peely story quests unlock for everyone! New challenges offer XP and lore for all players.

LEGO Fortnite Creative adjustments and bug fixes.

Party Pizza returns! Slice up your opponents with this unvaulted item.

General bug fixes and performance improvements.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Take Manhattan (and the Island)!

The heroes in a half-shell are finally making their way to Fortnite! Update 28.20 marks the arrival of the highly anticipated TMNT collaboration. Players can expect to see character skins for all four turtles, likely alongside their iconic weapons and gadgets. Master Splinter also makes an appearance as an NPC on the map, hinting at potential quests or challenges related to the Turtles. While specific details are still under wraps, this crossover is sure to excite both Fortnite fans and TMNT enthusiasts alike.

Rocket Racing Revs Up with McLaren Crossover

Calling all car enthusiasts! Update 28.20 brings the thrill of Rocket Racing to a new level with a McLaren collaboration. Players can now purchase the sleek and powerful McLaren 765LT bundle in the item shop. This bundle includes the car body, wheels, and various decals to customize your ride. Get ready to race through the skies in style and compete for Rocket League-inspired glory.

Find Peely: A Story for All

Previously exclusive to new players, the “Find Peely” story questline is now available to everyone! This series of challenges delves deeper into the narrative of Chapter 5, Season 1, offering players a chance to earn bonus XP and rewards. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or just starting out, “Find Peely” provides a fun and engaging way to explore the evolving Fortnite storyline.

LEGO Fortnite Gets Adjustments and Fixes

The popular LEGO Fortnite Creative mode also receives some love in update 28.20. While specific details are limited, Epic Games has confirmed adjustments and bug fixes to improve the overall experience. This is good news for players who enjoy building and exploring their own unique LEGO creations within Fortnite.

Party Pizza Returns: Time to Slice and Dice!

Remember the delicious and chaotic Party Pizza? Well, it’s back! This fan-favorite item returns in update 28.20, allowing players to throw pizza slices at opponents for hilarious (and sometimes explosive) results. Get ready for some pizza-fueled mayhem in your next Fortnite match!

Beyond the Highlights: Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

As with every update, Fortnite 28.20 also brings a variety of general bug fixes and performance improvements. These changes aim to enhance the overall gameplay experience, ensuring smoother matches and resolving any lingering issues.

Fortnite update 28.20 is a jam-packed patch that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a speed demon in Rocket Racing, or simply enjoy exploring the evolving world of Fortnite, this update has you covered. With new story quests, returning favorites, and general improvements, Fortnite 28.20 is a fitting send-off for Chapter 5, Season 1, leaving players eager to see what awaits in the next season.