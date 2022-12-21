Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale: Best Deal on Premium Smart TVs During The Sale Under Rs 40000.

The 2022 year is going to end and with this good ending, Flipkart is live with one of the biggest sales, Big Saving says. It’s a six days sale that started on 16th Dec and will run till 21st December 2022. This is the best time to grab phenomenal deals on TVs like Blaupunkt TVs, Redmi, and VUgold to name a few. Flipkart consumers can get instant discounts on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards 5% cash back along with Flipkart pay later offer. The sale also offers discounts of up to 75% on all these Smart TVs.

1. Blaupunkt 50-inch QLED with Google TV ~ INR 35,999/-

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale offers huge and exciting deals on Blaupunkt. A German-rooted Giant, Blaupunkt TV, an audio-visual brand has recently launched next-gen high-performance three premium, QLED TV models, with Google TV in India. Packed with fully-loaded features, the TVs will be available in 50-inch TV priced at Rs 35,999/-, Featuring 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, the Blaupunkt Google TV has 360- degree surround sound that will provide a theatre-like experience at home and will transform the living space. It also provides Far Field Voice Control with Google Assistant which you can switch on and operate your TV by giving voice commands.

2. Mi X Series 50-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart Android TV ~ INR 32,999/-

With a vibrant display and intuitive interface for ease of usage, This Xiaomi Mi 5X is a top-notch offering. Its 50-inch 4K LED screen features Vivid Picture Engine 2, which improves colors, contrast, saturation, and brightness. Additionally, it can adjust the display brightness according to the ambiance lighting. Other features that enhance the viewing experience include a 94% DCI-P3 color gamut, MEMC, Reality Flow, HDR 10, HLG, and more. The Android 10-based TV is customized with Patchwall OS 4.0, showcasing personalized content and featuring support for popular OTT platforms. Audio-wise, the television offers powerful 40W dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, etc. For smooth usage, it ships with a quad-core processor, Mali-G52 MP2 graphics, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. The other features include 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

3. Toshiba C350Lp 4K smart TV 55-inch ~ Rs 40,000/-

The best-in-class 4K smart TV of choice if you’re looking to pick up a 4K TV in this sale. You get a steel-finished frame that stands out in terms of design – even more so with its floating display look. Powering the TV is Toshiba’s proprietary Regza 4K image engine, which produces crisp visuals aided by the TV’s software augmentations. The processor also takes care of the TV’s 24W sound output, with the Regza engine helping offer Dolby Atmos certification. You get support for 1 billion colors on the 10-bit viewing panel, as well as all HDR and HLG high dynamic range content. There are three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and dual-band wi-fi support here as well-hence offering the expected industry standard from the TV. An additional Rs 1,000 off on bank cards further sweeten the deal.

4. Blaupunkt 4K Android Smart UHD LED TV 50-inch ~ INR 28.999/-

This amazing and budgetable Blaupunkt 50-inch Tv has a 4K (3840 X 2160) resolution and displays including LED-IPS 60Hz Panel. It has got 500 nits brightness for a crystal clear view. The major highlight of this TV is its Bezel-less design for a truly immersive feeling. This television has stunning DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers with 60W speaker output. Adding up to the specifications it has 2GB RAM & 8GB ROM. Watch your favorite movies, and web series on exciting platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube, Voot, etc. Making it much easier for people, the TV has the latest Android 10 with I-built Chromecast & Apple Airplay. It has Google Assistant enabled in the remote allowing the viewers to access more than 6000+ apps including Google Play Store. It also has Dual-band Wi-Fi that supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, 3 HDMI, and 3 USB ports. To make it more sensible to buy it has 1 year of comprehensive warranty + 6 months warranty on Accessories.

5. Vu GloLED TV ~ 36,999/-

The 4K LED panel dramatically enriches the color reproduction almost to the level of an OLED panel. Powered by the Vu Glo AI Quad-core processor, it lets you explore content across all of your installed apps, play games, and more. This 4K TV comes with an inbuilt DJ class subwoofer that amplifies bottom frequencies and creates a surround sound experience, allowing you to groove into the content and get into the mood of the scenes playing on the TV.