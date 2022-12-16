Garmin Brings “Give A Garmin” Offers to Celebrate the Joy of Good Health

To Celebrate the joy of giving, Garmin India, a division of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the year-end “Give A Garmin” offers for health & wellness enthusiasts on their favorite wellness smartwatches.

December perks up everyone’s spirit as it brings in the magic of Christmas and New Year. It’s that time of the year when no matter where we are, we tend to acknowledge the love & care we have for our family, friends, and loved ones. To celebrate the spirit, Garmin India is offering exciting deals on their products by offering special discounts* of up to ₹11,000/ or up to 24% on Lily, Venu2Plus, and Vivomove Sport.

Venu 2 Plus, That Empowers Active Lifestyle: The Venu 2 Plus comes with a robust suite of health and fitness features under the concept of ‘Dear Body – Work On A New Look’. The newly in-built Health Snapshot aspect in the watch enables the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, respiration, and stress, and generate a report via the Garmin Connect™ app to monitor the statistics. The Venu 2 Plus pulls in all of the latest fitness features recently introduced on the Venu 2 series including 25+ built-in indoor and GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and more. The users can now enjoy enhanced battery life for up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode, and up to 8 hours in GPS with music mode. Ten minutes of charging adds up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life or 1 hour of GPS with music battery life. In addition to being able to quickly make a call without digging for a phone, the Venu 2 Plus also includes Garmin’s safety and tracking features like automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs, or rides) and manually triggered assistance alerts, both of which send a message with the user’s location to their emergency contacts.

Lily, designed for her: A fitness wearable that goes beyond the basics of a smartwatch and is fashionable, too. Designed by women, for women – Lily breaks new ground with its set of features aimed specially for female health monitoring, made to empower the modern woman of today. Packed to the brim with a slew of fitness trackers and sensors, the Garmin Lilly is a perfect fitness and style companion for women. Crafted with a 34mm watch case, unique T-bar lugs, and slender 14mm band in trendy and classic color options which enhances the overall feminine aesthetic. Garmin Lily features a unique metallic patterned lens that reveals a bright liquid crystal monochromatic touchscreen display that disappears when not in use. In addition to the regular fitness trackers, Lily also offers women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking feature sharing mother-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness, and activity data. Also, like other Garmin Smartwatches, Lily can be used with any smartphone (compatible with AndroidTM and iOS devices).

Vivomove Sport, A Timeless Blend of Fashion & Technology: From Fashion to fitness, The Vivomove sport is the perfect companion for any female to help them stay fit and stylish. It includes all the health and wellness-related features like Body Battery energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking, enhanced sleep monitoring, and built-in sports applications with connected GPS among other features. As its name suggests, the vívomove Sport is equally at home in the gym as it is on the town with friends and includes a variety of features to enable an active lifestyle. It Includes built-in sports apps for yoga, strength, Pilates, cardio, treadmill, cycling, and more. Connects to a compatible smartphone’s GPS to accurately track distance and pace during outdoor walks, runs, and bike rides. The hybrid smartwatch also helps monitoring activity throughout the day with step counting, calories burned, intensity minutes, and more. Also, like other Garmin Smartwatches, vivomove sport also can be used with any smartphone (compatible with AndroidTM and iOS devices).

Give A Garmin offers will be valid from 15th December’22, Thursday to 31st December’22, Saturday. Customers can avail exciting discount offers and buy Garmin Wellness Smartwatches; Lily, Venu2Plus and Vivomove Sport from the following channels. Also, using Pine Labs’ PoS terminals, customers can avail “Buy Now Pay Later” and “Pay Later EMI” options while buying Garmin smartwatches at offline retail platforms. Likewise, people can avail the No cost EMI option from the respective available banks on Amazon.