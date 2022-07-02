Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale comes with some exciting offers on Blaupunkt Smart T.V

Ads

Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce platform, launched its Flipkart Electronic Sale, which started on July 1st and runs till July 3rd, 2022. Flipkart has proclaimed substantial offers on German-rooted brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches as part of its special three-day sale.

The sale started today and will cover all the models from 32-inch to 65-inch. Low rates, no-cost EMI choices, and exchange incentives, among other things, are being offered as part of the sale to make the already attractive deal even more engaging. Important deals will be accessible in this sale as time goes on. The users will be able to take advantage of special incentives within a few days.

The affordable TVs in the list include the hero model, the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch priced at Rs 13,499, an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The second hero model, 42-inch Full-HD (1,920×1080 pixels), is available at Rs. 18,999 and has stunning Surround Sound certified audio and 2 speakers with a 40W speaker output. The third model, the 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840×2, 160 pixels), is available at Rs. 26,999, and has a 50W speaker output that also features a bezel-less design. It also features Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 35,999 is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience. The bigger the screen, the bigger the features. The 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840×2160 pixels) for Rs. 38,999 has a sound output of 60w and will enhance your movie night experience. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV. The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 55,999 is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

The recently introduced 40-inch TV model, which costs Rs 15,999, and the 43- inch TV model, which costs Rs 19,999, both have 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, so they are obviously on par with those high- end TVs. HDR is included in these versions to guarantee that viewers may enjoy every visual in clear details and vibrant colours. Two speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output enable Surround technologies, resulting in an immersive audio experience with deep surround sound. The Google Play Store, which is powered by the Android operating system, will provide users with access to a variety of apps and games.