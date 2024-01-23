Flip for Less: Motorola’s Razr Plus Gets a 45% Price Drop on Woot

January 23, 2024
James Miller
3 Min Read

Calling all flip phone enthusiasts and tech bargain hunters! Motorola’s Razr Plus, the modern successor to the iconic Razr flip phone, is currently undergoing a significant price slash on Woot. Originally priced at $1,000, the device can now be snagged for just $549.99, marking a hefty 45% discount and the lowest price ever recorded for the Razr Plus.

Key Highlights:

  • Motorola’s Razr Plus is currently on sale for $549.99 on Woot, representing a massive 45% discount from its original price of $1,000.
  • This deal is only available for a limited time and while supplies last.
  • The Razr Plus features a foldable design, a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and a large 6.9-inch OLED display.
  • Despite its nostalgic design, the Razr Plus is a fully-equipped modern smartphone with 5G connectivity and a capable camera system.

This limited-time offer, valid only for the next few days or until stocks run out, presents a unique opportunity to experience the foldable phone phenomenon without breaking the bank. Unlike its early 2000s predecessor, the Razr Plus packs a punch in terms of modern specs. It boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and even some light gaming.

Unfolding the Razr Plus reveals a stunning 6.9-inch OLED display, perfect for streaming content, browsing the web, and enjoying multimedia experiences. While the exterior features a smaller 3.6-inch display for checking notifications and taking quick selfies, the real magic happens when you open the phone. For those seeking a touch of nostalgia, the software also includes a software-based dialer replicating the classic Razr keypad.

Beyond the Specs:

  • Durability: The Razr Plus features a reinforced hinge and scratch-resistant display for everyday wear and tear.
  • Camera Features: In addition to the standard photo and video modes, the Razr Plus offers unique “Quick View” and “Pocket Cinema” options for convenient one-handed capture.
  • Battery Life: While not the strongest aspect, the 3,500mAh battery should suffice for moderate usage throughout the day.
  • Software Updates: Motorola has committed to providing two years of major Android updates and three years of security patches for the Razr Plus, ensuring a future-proof experience.

Despite its flip-style design, the Razr Plus doesn’t compromise on modern smartphone features. It comes equipped with a capable dual-camera system (50MP main + 13MP ultrawide) for capturing photos and videos, and supports 5G connectivity for blazing-fast internet speeds. Additionally, the phone runs on Android 13, ensuring access to the latest software updates and features.

If you’ve been on the fence about trying out a foldable phone, Motorola’s Razr Plus at this discounted price might be the perfect incentive. With its unique design, powerful specs, and modern features, the Razr Plus offers a compelling alternative to traditional slab smartphones. However, act fast, as this limited-time deal won’t last forever.

