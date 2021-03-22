Thanks to the advancement in technology, mobile phones are becoming increasingly versatile. Gone are the days of simply phoning and texting someone, a mobile phone has become a device with many fantastic features. Below you will find 5 things you didn’t know you can do on your mobile.

Firstly, it is possible to transfer whatever you are watching on a mobile phone, such as a video or picture slideshow, to a television screen. You do not have to connect the phone to the television, it is possible to use Chromecast or a television that has been set up to work with Android devices. Not only can you watch videos and scroll through images on the television, but it is also possible to play mobile games on a larger screen, which is great fun.

Many of the best features on a mobile phone come courtesy of applications but that is not the case with priority mode. You may wish to have some time away from your mobile device but want to remain in touch with the people that matter most. Perhaps you are expecting an important call but you are somewhere quiet and do not want to be disturbed by anything else. It is possible thanks to priority mode and you can set your mobile phone to ‘do not disturb’ but at the same time, choose to allow selected notifications to come through. It is a neat feature that not many people know is available.

One of the things many people enjoy about owning a mobile device is playing games. There are thousands of games from which to choose but did you know it was possible to enjoy playing casino games on your mobile phone? You can choose to gamble using real money and add to the excitement or play without real money, with this free to play Hollywood Casino game app being a great example. If you have ever fancied trying your luck on the slots or want to sit down and participate in a game of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, or poker, now you can use your mobile.

Have you ever been on holiday or out for a walk and spotted something you did not recognise? It could be a plant or a bird for example but when you get home, you just cannot remember exactly what it looked like or you simply forget to check. There are several applications available that will turn your mobile into an identification tool. Simply install the app of your choice and it will tell you what exactly you are looking at.

Finally, we come to safety and this is a hugely important aspect of using a mobile device. If there is a lot of private information stored on your mobile, you should keep it safe. Thankfully, it is possible to manually encrypt your phone and this will make it unreadable to anyone without the PIN or password.