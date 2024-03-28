First Look at Visions of Mana: A New Era for the Beloved Series

Discover 'Visions of Mana', the latest entry in the Mana series after 15 years, returning to its action-RPG roots on PS5, Xbox, and PC in Summer 2024.

After a long hiatus of 15 years, Square Enix is set to rejuvenate the cherished Mana series with the upcoming release of “Visions of Mana”. This significant announcement promises fans a return to the series’ action-RPG roots, encapsulating the essence of adventure and magic that has defined the franchise for decades.

The introduction of Elemental Vessels adds a fresh layer of depth to Visions of Mana’s combat. These vessels can be equipped to characters, granting powerful elemental spells and special attacks. Mastering when and how to utilize these vessels will be crucial for overcoming the game’s varied challenges and powerful boss encounters.

“Visions of Mana” introduces players to Val, a soul guard with the noble mission to revive the flow of mana by journeying to the Tree of Mana. Alongside his childhood friend, chosen by the Faerie as the Alm of Fire, Val’s quest is not only a battle against formidable foes but also a pilgrimage of rebirth for the world itself. The game’s semi-open 3D world is teeming with secrets to uncover, new monsters to challenge, and the series’ iconic creatures like Rabites and Mushbooms. The unveiling of “Visions of Mana” also highlighted a nod to the series’ history with a reimagined boss fight against the Mantis Ant, stirring nostalgia among long-time fans.

Scheduled for a Summer 2024 release, “Visions of Mana” will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, marking its debut on Xbox platforms. This expansion into new console territory is accompanied by an overhaul of the franchise’s beloved elements. From taking what were originally pixelated monsters into fully realized 3D adversaries, to refining its signature real-time action combat, Square Enix aims to honor the series’ legacy while embracing the advancements in gaming technology.

Masaru Oyamada, the series producer, expressed his excitement over finally revealing this next chapter. Emphasizing the dedication to maintaining the essence of the Mana series, Oyamada assured fans and newcomers alike that “Visions of Mana” is designed to be both a homage to its roots and a fresh experience filled with adventure, new characters, and innovative gameplay mechanics.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits further details, “Visions of Mana” represents not just a revival but a promising new direction for a beloved series. The anticipation builds for Summer 2024, when players will once again immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Mana, embarking on a journey filled with peril, discovery, and the magical essence that has captivated fans for over three decades.