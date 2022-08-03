FiiO launches ‘KA2’ —Powerful, Compact, & Fully Balanced USB DAC/AMP

Ads

Well-known audio giant FiiO has announced one of the most powerful and highly compact USB DAC/AMP KA2. Featuring dual CS43131 DAC chips with a fully-balanced architecture and 4.4mm audio port, the KA2 is built using FiiO’s 7th-generation mechanical design. The KA2 follows the Industrial design language featuring a luxurious all-metal construction in a striking black and gold color scheme. Weighing just 12.3g, the FiiO KA2 has been designed to be one of the most compact yet powerful DAC/AMP for your devices.

Designed with a multi-color ring-shaped RGB LED indicator that denotes different audio bitrates in different colors, the device supports 5 digital filters that give users the freedom to adjust the output using the FiiO Control App as per their liking. Thanks to its high-performance Dual DAC architecture, the KA2 provides exceptional performance by achieving ultra-low distortion and high SNR values. Now listen to every last detail with support for DSD256 and lossless 32-bit/385kHZ PCM High-resolution audio.

Features: –

Compact and powerful Portable USB DAC/AMP.

Dual CS43131 DAC chips.

Truly balanced design with 4.4mm balanced output.

Supports high-resolution audio signal decoding.

Five digital filters to choose from.

Ring-Shaped RGB indicator.

Supports FiiO Control App.

Connect with multiple devices including Android, Windows, macOS, etc.

Full FiiO Control App integration.

Hi-Res audio certified.

The FiiO KA2 is Hi-Res Audio Certified, is available in USB-C and Lightning port options, and is compatible with multiple devices including Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. The Fiio KA2 DAC/Amplifier will be available in Classic Black for an MRP of INR 6,990, with a 1-year warranty period. It can be purchased on https://www.fiio.co.in/ from the 1st week of August 2022.