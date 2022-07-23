Upgrade Your TV With the last 24 Hours of Amazon’s Unbelievable Discounts

Ads

If you have been planning to upgrade your TV but your tight budget doesn’t let you do so? or don’t like the TVs which fall under the segment you plan to buy your TV from?

You will not have to wait any longer now as the E-Commerce platform Amazon is back with India’s most awaited Amazon Prime Day Sale that is live from the 23rd of July and will last till the 24th of July.

The sale offers discounts going up to 80% and for icing on the cake, we have brought you the list of top 5 TVs under 30,000 that you can buy during the last day of the sale which will fit into your budget. its offering discounts going up to 80% and for icing on the cake, we have brought you the list of top 5 TVs under 30,000 that you can buy during the sale which will not only fit into your budget but are also very well-known for their supreme quality and features. So without further ado let’s get started.

Ads

1. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro

This OnePlus TV comes with a Screen Size of 43 inches and offers a 4K Resolution. It Supports Internet Services like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, and Hotstar. It has a total of 3 HDMI Ports and comes with Stereo Surround Speakers With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, it gives the Connectivity of 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, or a gaming console. It also offers 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices

Its Dual-band Wi-Fi Sound produces 24 Watts Output



2. Westinghouse Smart TV WH50UD82

With the Screen Size of 50 Inches, it comes with 4K Resolution and provides Internet Service Support of Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, and Hotstar It offers 3 HDMI Ports and comes with Box Speaker type.

It offers a refresh rate of 60 Hertz and 178 Degree wide viewing angle with the Connectivity of 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console

Also, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives or other USB devices

Westinghouse LED TV provides an experience that combines your favorite streaming content on the home screen. Choose from a vast catalog of movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more

It comes with Application support from YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, and more

Display Mirroring for compatible devices It produces 40 Watts Sound Output Its Powerful Speakers with Crystal clear Audio Display provide a great experience to the viewers Durable IPS Grade DLED panel | Ultra bright screen for flawless picture quality even in bright rooms



3. Redmi Smart TV L43R7-7AIN

The Redmi smart TV comes with the Screen Size of 43 Inches with a 4K Resolution

It SupportsInternet services like Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, and Disney+Hotstar

With a total of 3 HDMI Ports and Stereo Speakers, it offers a Refresh Rate of 60 Hertz

It comes with 178 Degree wide viewing angle. It has the Connectivity of Dual-band Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5.0 | 3 HDMI ports to connect latest gaming consoles, set-top boxes, Blu-ray Players | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices | eARC – Dolby Atmos Passthrough eARC HDMI port | Optical Port Sound: 30 Watts Output | Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual: X | Dolby Atmos pass-through eARC | DTS-HD Smart TV Features: Android TV 10, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration | Quad-core processor, Built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast built-in, Ok Google, Auto Low Latency Mode, 2GB RAM + 16GB Storage, Miracast | Supported Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube, Apple TV, 5000+ apps from Play Store, Display: 4K LED Panel | Dolby Vision | HDR10 | HLG | Reality Flow | base, 1 user manual, 1 remote control, 4 screws



4. LG Smart TV 43LM5650PTA

With a Screen Size of 43 Inches and a Resolution of 1080, The LG TV Supports Internet Services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Dispney+Hotstar, and YouTube. It offers a total of 2 HDMI Ports and comes with Stereo Surround Speaker.

The Refresh Rate of this TV is 50 hertz along with the Connectivity of 2 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, or a gaming console also 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It produces a Sound Output of 20 Watts

Its a WebOS Smart TV with Unlimited OTT App Support, LG Content Store, Home Dashboard, Mini TV Browser, Cloud Photos & Videos, Multi-Tasking, Screen Mirroring, Office 365, Wi-Fi Display: Active HDR | Display Type: Flat | BackLight Module: Slim LED

5. Sony Bravia Google TV KD-32W830K

With a Screen Size of 32 Inches and a Resolution of 720p, this TV Supports Internet Services like Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More. It comes with a total of 3 HDMI Ports. It offers Compatibility with the following devices – Android Phone, Home theatre, and iPhone

It offers a Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz and 178 Degree wide viewing angle along with the Connectivity of 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It produces the Sound Output of 20 Watts (Dolby Audio)

Other supported TV features – Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video along with this it also supports Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa.