Festive-gifting TV Listicle: Best Smart TVs to buy during this Festive Season

The festive season is almost upon us and it is usually this time of the year when we decide to upgrade our lifestyle, as we switch the older things with new ones. It is also the time for friends and families to come closer together.

Televisions are a great way of spending quality time with each other and bonding through the medium of shared entertainment. You may already be contemplating upgrading your television while availing the several attractive discounts and offers this season brings. To help you get started, we have put together a list that illustrates televisions packed with the most innovative features across different display sizes and price ranges, which are deemed the best in their respective segments.

This list has been compiled by gathering information on some of the highest-rated televisions available on Vijay Sales, Amazon & Croma.

Samsung T4900 HD Ready Tizen™

Dive into your content and experience more immersive sound output of 40W 4 Channel with Samsung T4900 HD Ready. Enjoy every moment with Sound+ technology that deflects the audio towards you while discovering tons of different content in one place. Equipped with the Personal Computer mode that lets you work from the cloud on presentations, Excel and Word documents. You can also mirror your laptop for a big screen convenience or remotely access your office computer. Work from home just became more interesting. Choose your favourite voice assistant; Bixby, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, all are built into your Samsung TV to provide the optimal entertainment experience and advanced control in your connected home.

The TV model also has a new Auto Hotspot feature that automatically turns on the Internet on the TV through your mobile. In addition to that, the Home Cloud feature lets you save your most important files to the Samsung Smart TV, wirelessly and automatically. Thus, helping you free space on your mobile and keeping your data safe at home. It is available on Vijay Sales Online Brand Store, Croma & Amazon as well.

OnePlus TV 32Y1 HD Smart LED

With Dynamic Contrast, the OnePlus TV 32Y1 HD Smart LED provides amazing visuals with 1366×768 HD ready, colour space mapping and DCI-P3 93% colour gamut supported by gamma Engine. Get rich and powerful, immersive audio with the 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhancement as the OnePlus TV Y Series delivers crystal clear sound that you will enjoy. Equipped with Oxygen Play, the TV offers access to a top-of-the-line, high-quality range of content for the entire family—a complete home theatre experience with an exciting entertainment line-up from our premium content partners.

In addition, it has an in-built Android system that allows users to use voice commands through Google Assistant. This technology helps consumers access a variety of apps from the Play Store, explore tailored recommendations, and connect all video games and movies using the conveniently designed multiple ports to experience the perfect home entertainment centre. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.

Sony X90J

The Sony X90J includes a 120Hz 4K resolution panel and two full-spec HDMI 2.1 connectors for your PS5. It also has VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode for sub-10ms lag) to enhance your gaming experience. Users need to go into the visual options and choose ‘Enhanced format’ for the selected HDMI connection; otherwise, they won’t benefit from its 2.1 specifications.

However, this TV model has one shortcoming. While the VRR is on, it disables local dimming backlight, forcing users to pick between the smoothest gameplay and the most potent contrast.

The new Cognitive XR processor is available on Sony’s top 2021 TVs and provides outstanding upscaling and contrast control. The X90J also has the new Google TV innovative platform, which features a simple setup, extensive app compatibility, and the ability to use Google Cast from Android devices. Sony X90J review provides about everything users expect in a mid-range 4K LED-LCD TV. It is available on Amazon & Vijay Sales as well.

LG C1 OLED

The LG C1 OLED is the most affordable OLED television for watching movies. Thanks to its nearly infinite contrast ratio, which produces deep, uniform blacks and prevents blooming around bright objects in dark scenes, it offers a picture quality that is quite similar to the Sony A90J, but it is more affordable. Having said that, it compromises with the processing speed. In a nutshell, despite the spectacular visuals in most movies, it’s a little less accurate. The product is also available on Vijay Sales.

Sansui TV JSK32ASHD HD Ready Smart LED

Sansui TV JSK32ASHD has a bezel-less design and offers features like Dolby Audio, Wide Colour Gamut and built-in Chromecast. The models have built-in Google Assistant and a Voice Smart Search Remote to ensure consumers never miss the Android feel. It assists users in exploring the wide world of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, Live TV, Google Play Movies & TV and Google Play Games without touching the remote.

In addition, the HD Smart LED offers impeccable performance with its 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM storage. Users can stream their favourite content without any hindrance. Priced at just INR 14,990 under exchange, it offers seamless connectivity and a fantastic viewing experience from Sansui. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.