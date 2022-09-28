Acer televisions’ h series sold out in phase one festive sale

Indkal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the official licensee of Acer Televisions in India, started the festive season on a strong note, with consumers rushing to buy Acer televisions across price segments.

Commenting on the success, Mr. Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have seen phenomenal response across all sizes and segments on Amazon and other e-commerce and offline. What we experienced in certain channels was a situation of stock out in almost all sizes and have been urging customers to wait for a couple of days for the products of their choice in Acer Television to be restocked at retail and available for purchase again . We are confident of staying on this growth trajectory as we continue to diversify our product range and introduce meaningful innovative product offerings to consumers across a wide spectrum of consumer electronics and appliances.”

With a strong start to the festive season sale, Acer Televisions continues to consolidate its position in the home entertainment market in India. Launched in 2021, Acer television has progressively launched a range of powerful and high-quality smart televisions in India with a wide variety of screen size options, catering to consumers across price segments.