Bring home your favourite acer television at attractive prices this festive season

Setting the mood for the festive season, Indkal Technologies has announced never seen -before prices on the entire range of Acer televisions. This includes the recently launched premium H and S Series with exceptional display features and unparalleled sound and out of the box Android 11 operating system. The new range of products are packed with next-generation features like Dolby Atmos and Vision ensuring customers an unparalleled visual experience with MEMC technology for smoother picture quality. The televisions are also equipped with Hi-Fi Pro audio system with a 60-watt sound output in the H series and a 50-watt soundbar on the 65-inch model that delivers an exceptional audio experience to consumers. All of this is topped with an industry-leading comprehensive 3-year warranty on all the 4K-UHD models. The products are available through Amazon.in and through a large set of retail stores. Also, a never seen before price was announced on the brand’s bestselling I Series.

During the sale period that starts from September 23, 2022, consumers can bring home the premium range of Acer televisions available in 32” HD, 43” UHD, 50” UHD, 55” UHD, and 65” UHD options, at a great price. The offer will continue till September 30, 2022, or until stocks last which the brand informed is limited.

Acer Television S-Series

The Acer television S-Series Android 11 Smart LED TV is the latest generation of Acer televisions that come with an in-built soundbar providing users with an unparallel audio experience. Powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the smart television comes with an extraordinary 4K ultra high-definition display. The premium S-Series is packed with a plethora of segment-first features and connectivity options including Dual-band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth, 2 HDMI ports 2.1 (HDMI 1 supports eARC), and 2 USB ports 2.0 to connect hard drives or other USB devices.

Available in two screen size options – 32” HD and 65” UHD, the S-Series will be available at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 during the sale period. Consumers can also avail of additional bank discounts on select debit and credit cards.

Acer television H-Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The H-Series is one of the most advanced Acer televisions, powered by Android 11. Available in a frameless design, the television comes in a premium metal finish shell body with matt finish metal stands offering consumers great value at a great price. Powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the H-Series is also packed with MEMC to create an immersive television viewing experience. Further, complemented by powerful 60W HiFi Pro speakers, H-Series has a gamut of features that allows customers to experience world-class television from the comfort of their homes.

The H-Series Android 11 Smart LED TV is available in 3 size options – 43”, 50”, and 55”. The 43” which is priced at ₹ 29,999 will be available at an attractive price of ₹ 25,999. The 50” variant is available for ₹ 28,999 and the 55” for ₹ 33,999. Consumers can also avail of additional bank discounts on select debit and credit cards during the sale period.