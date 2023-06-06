Fastrack Smart brings new TWS series FPods, designed for Indian consumers with extra bass, long battery & gaming mode

Fastrack Smart, the pioneer youth fashion and tech accessories brand continues to keep the consumer first and announces the launch of FPods, its latest range of Truly Wireless Buds. With the launch of three variants FS100, FX100, and FZ100, the FPods offer a wide variety to audiophiles. These revolutionary earbuds are designed for the Indian audience to deliver an unparalleled audio experience, with the latest Bluetooth v5.3 technology, Extra Deep Bass and low latency up to 60ms making them the perfect audio partner at a special launch price of INR 995 on Flipkart.

Fastrack Smart is committed to offering products that not only have top-notch technology but also cater to the design aesthetic preferences of Indian consumers, ensuring that they are comfortable and deliver excellent sound quality. FPods is no exception, as the brand has paid special attention to the design elements while creating this latest range of the Truly Wireless Buds.

With a battery life of up to 50 hours, FPods offer uninterrupted and extra playtime. And when it’s time to recharge, the NitroFast Charge technology ensures a quick power-up. A 10-minute charge using its type C power cable ensures up to 200 minutes of playtime. The Fastrack FPods are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your ears, and come with a variety of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit for all users. All three variants FS100, FX100, and FZ100 come with the Quad Mic Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) providing superior audio experience and crystal clear calls. The IPX5 rating, and Gaming Mode, make FPods perfect for workouts as well as for all the sweat you break while gaming.

Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited comments on the launch of F Pods, “We are thrilled to expand the product portfolio for the smart audio devices under Fastrack Smart with the launch of FPods series. This newly introduced Truly Wireless Buds range is our promise of delivering functional, technology-led fashionable accessories to our consumers. The hearables category has a lot to offer and we are aiming to introduce quality variety for our consumers who are continuously seeking the next best. FPods are packed with features such as Extra Deep Bass Drivers, Extra Playtime, and are stylishly designed to make for an eye-catching accessory.”

FPods variants FS100, and FX100 come with 40 hours of playback, and a Deep Bass Driver of 10 mm and 13 mm respectively. These are go-to accessories for music and movie binging aficionados.

The Fastrack F Pods FZ100 on the other hand is equipped with Ultra Low Latency Gaming Mode up to 40ms, Extra Deep Bass Driver, and mega 50 hours’ of playtime along with a 3C NitroFast, making it the perfect audio partner for the Gen Z.

With an immersive sound experience, Fastrack FPods are an exceptional audio accessory for everyday purposes and are designed to last longer and provide extra playtime. In addition to their impressive audio capabilities, the Fastrack F Pods also feature a sleek and stylish design that is sure to turn heads and are available to purchase in the classic black color variant at special launch price of range of INR 995, exclusively available only on Flipkart.