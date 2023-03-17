Fastrack Smart launches its most advanced BT calling smartwatch Revoltt FS1 at a special launch day price of Rs 1695 with Flipkart

Fastrack, India’s largest youth and accessories brand expands its fashion-tech segment catering to the Gen Z with the launch of Revoltt Series in association with Flipkart. Introducing the best features in the affordable segment, the first in this Flipkart unique series, Fastrack Revoltt FS1 comes with the advanced BT calling facility. Revoltt FS1 offers 1.83” UltraVU display, the brand’s largest display along with 2.5X Nitrofast charging, the fastest charging capability in the price segment. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 packed with these and many latest features is launched on Flipkart at INR 1695, a special launch day price, which starts on 22nd March, 12 Noon onwards.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 comes with advanced chipset ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and Lightning performance. This smartwatch offers function with fashion, as one can modify the watch face from 200+ options accessible and choose a sport to track from the 110+ sports modes. The smartwatch also has advanced health monitoring features, including continuous stress monitoring, auto sleep tracking, and 24*7 heart rate monitoring. It offers smart notifications and AI voice assistant, and is available in four colors: Black, Blue, Green, and Teal.

For the launch of Revoltt FS1, Mr. Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Smart Wearables, Titan Company Limited shared, “With the introduction of Revoltt FS1 which is the first in the new ‘Revoltt’ series and our other product launches lined up for this year, we are expanding our product portfolio, which will be a treat for the fashion and technology conscious youth of today. The brand’s commitment to quality is a vital part of our product development process. With 450+ tests on Fastrack Revoltt FS1, our customers are assured of a top-notch offering. We are also excited to have partnered with e-commerce giant Flipkart for the launch of Fastrack Revoltt series and this is a testament to our long-standing association with them. Smartwatches are now part of everyone’s style and with this launch, we remain steadfast in delivering variety, efficiency, and value to our customers.”

With the campaign callout of #RevolttInStyle, this smartwatch is designed for the self-assured, trendy GenZ who question the norms set by previous generations and want to do things their way.