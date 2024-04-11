Fallout 4’s Next-Gen Update Set for April 2024 Release

Exciting news for Fallout 4 fans! The next-gen update launches April 25, 2024, with 4K graphics and new content. Free for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Bethesda Game Studios has finally confirmed the release date for the much-anticipated next-generation update for Fallout 4, scheduled to launch on April 25, 2024. This update will be available for free on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing significant improvements to one of the most revered RPGs of the last decade.

The update promises enhanced visuals and performance including a 4K resolution mode and a performance mode aimed at delivering smoother gameplay at 60 FPS. Both console and PC players can look forward to these upgrades, ensuring that Fallout 4 continues to offer a compelling gaming experience even years after its initial release. Additionally, PC gamers will receive support for both widescreen and ultra-widescreen displays, along with various bug fixes and stability improvements.

This announcement comes as a relief to fans who have been eagerly awaiting the update since its original announcement as part of Fallout’s 25th-anniversary celebration. The update has faced delays, originally set for a 2023 release, but Bethesda has now locked down a 2024 launch date. The upgrade will also include new content through the Creation Club, featuring a new quest titled “Echoes of the Past,” which introduces an additional storyline involving the Enclave.

This next-gen update coincides with the debut of the Fallout TV adaptation on Amazon Prime Video, adding to the excitement around the franchise. The TV show, which has already garnered positive reviews, and the upcoming game update both aim to bring fresh attention to the Fallout universe.

For long-time fans and newcomers alike, the next-gen update for Fallout 4 represents a major enhancement, making a return to the post-apocalyptic world of the Commonwealth more enticing than ever.