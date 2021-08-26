Invest in the right equipment for home security is paramount. You wouldn’t be cheap out on these accessories/devices. There are a bunch of security equipment’s out in the market. You get smart and non-smart cameras for both indoor and outdoor use, window sensors, motion detectors and more.

When it comes to cameras, not everyone would want a traditional camera setup that needs a DVR and a screen to output. This is where a breed of smart security cameras comes into play. Just in the past year or so, we have seen multiple entrants in the market and one such camera is the EZVIZ C6N.

Coming in at a relatively lower price point than the more popular offerings, the C6N claims to offer the same set of features. From 360-degree coverage to night vision and more, this camera has got all of it.

So, should you invest in the EZVIZ C6N? We used the smart camera for a little over two weeks, and here’s our full review.

EZVIZ C6N Security Camera Specifications

Video Resolution: Up to 1080p 30fps

Up to 1080p 30fps Video Format: H264

H264 Audio: Full Duplex-2 Way Communication

Full Duplex-2 Way Communication Storage: Micro-SD Card: up to 256GB

Micro-SD Card: up to 256GB Connectivity: 4Ghz Wi-Fi (802.11/b/g/n)

4Ghz Wi-Fi (802.11/b/g/n) Software: EZVIZ App available for Android & iOS, OTA updates on the camera

EZVIZ App available for Android & iOS, OTA updates on the camera Power: 110V – 240V, MicroUSB connector

110V – 240V, MicroUSB connector Other Features: Continuous Real-time monitoring, IR Night Vision, Motion Detection, Car Parking, Person Detection, Still Image, Face Mask Detection

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Security Camera

Power Adapter

Cable

Mounting plate

Screws

Design & Installation

The camera features a come like design with a circular base. This design is pretty common in the smart security cameras category. The camera is available in just a single shade and there is a two-tone finish on it.

On the front of the camera, you get the camera lens, LED, and the mics. The reset button along with the MicroSD card slot are cleverly hidden underneath the lens which are only accessible once you tilt the camera module upwards. All other critical ports on placed on the back which includes an additional speaker for two-way communication.

The camera gets its power via a MicroUSB port, and there is support for ethernet as well. The bottom of the camera has the mounting plate attached, which uses two screws for firm placement. Since this is an indoor use camera, there is no sort of IP rating on this.

Moving to the installation, this part is easy and can be done without hassle. All the necessary screws and fixtures are bundled in the box, along with the cable. During the installation process, just make sure that the camera gets a solid Wi-Fi signal or you have a long enough ethernet cable directly going into the back of the camera.

The pairing and other setup are done via the EZVIZ app that is available for both Android and iOS. Once you’re done with the installation, the process to pair the camera and setting up different modes is fairly simple.

Features & Performance

The camera almost has all the standard features that you’d want or find on similar offerings. You get support for Night Vision, meaning the camera can record in nigh time. Since the camera doesn’t come with a cloud storage account, the microSD card is necessary to keep the recordings handy.

There is a single-colour LED that changes colour based on the activity that the camera is carrying out along with the IR LEDs for night vision. The camera can record up to 1080p videos in H264, which consumes quite a lot of storage. In comparison, some of its competitors can record in H265, where file sizes are small, and you don’t lose out on the footage quality as well.

There is Activity Detection, where the camera prompts you when there is a movement in the FOV and starts recording. This feature worked as expected during our review period. The C6N is good for keeping checks on elderly people or kids. The camera also has a two-way communication option using which you can carry a conversation.

For this, there is a small speaker packed inside the camera. Though the brand has not specified the size of it we suspect it is a 1W unit.

Pros

Ease of Use

Activity Detection

Continuous Recording support

Cons

Lack of H.265 recording support

No cloud storage option

Verdict – Should you go for it?

The EZVIZ C6N security camera checks all the basics that you’d be needing from a smart security camera. It has a robust app, the activity detection algo is on point and there is even an ethernet jack for users who want a robust setup.

That being said, there are some negatives as well. For one there is no cloud-based storage method here. Lack of H.265 recording capability eats up quite the space on the SD card but on the flip side, the max storage is capped at 256GB.

The camera at the time of writing this review is priced at INR 2,413 which is actually cheaper than the popular options from TP-Link, Xiaomi or even Realme.