Exclusive Interview with Mr. Anand Lakshmanan – Head of Logitech India

We got a chance to interview Mr. Anand Lakshmanan – Head of Logitech India recently and here’s how it went.

What factors contribute to Logitech’s sustained leadership in the peripherals segment and its dominance in the industry?

To sustain our leadership position in the peripherals market, Logitech remains committed to continuous innovation and the development of new product offerings that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Our primary objective is to deliver products that not only leverage the latest technological advancements but also ensure a seamless end-to-end experience for consumers. As a design-focused company, our extensive portfolio is well-equipped to enhance productivity and assist our customers with essential tech tools that facilitate efficient collaboration and minimize distractions.

Acknowledging the growing popularity of gaming and the increasing demand for gaming peripherals, we have introduced Logitech G. Our diverse portfolio spans various gaming categories, designed to deliver the best performance and an immersive gaming experience. We strive to achieve the perfect balance between functionality and design, offering minimalist, modern, wireless, and compact devices that allow users to work and play from anywhere while enjoying a seamless and enjoyable experience. Beyond comfort and aesthetics, Logitech also integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance productivity and efficiency for our valued consumers.

Could you elaborate on the specific sustainability initiatives undertaken by Logitech to reduce its environmental impact?

Our primary focus has been on reducing the carbon footprint of our products and shifting towards renewable energy sources. Additionally, we have been actively supporting communities impacted by climate change and working towards forest restoration. However, our commitment extends beyond these efforts to encompass our entire value chain. Sustainability has become ingrained in our organization, woven into our culture and core values.

We are continuously exploring fresh approaches to how we create, source, manufacture, distribute, and recycle our products, all with the ultimate goal of minimizing their carbon emissions and toxicity. Moreover, we strive to enhance circularity and foster positive social impact. As of 2022, we proudly report that one out of every three Logitech products is now made with second life materials. We have also made significant strides, such as eliminating or substituting 29 million bags, converting 11.2 million plastic PET labels to bio-based cellulose seal labels, and introducing 7.6 million paper pulp hang-tabs to replace their plastic counterparts.

Our climate strategy centers on four key pillars: Reduce, Renew, Restore, and Rethink. First and foremost, we prioritize “Reduce,” ensuring that sustainability is at the core of our product designs, leading to decreased carbon footprints with each iteration. “Renew” involves our transition to renewable energy sources, supported by intelligent supply chain practices. To address residual carbon impacts, we focus on “Restore,” where we invest in certified carbon offsets and removals, thereby supporting communities affected by climate change. Lastly, “Rethink” propels us to innovate in areas such as materials, supply chains, and business models while upholding our absolute reduction targets and renewable energy objectives.

How does Logitech integrate sustainability considerations into its product design and development processes?

In June 2020, we made a groundbreaking announcement, pioneering an industry-first initiative focused on carbon transparency. This effort involves providing detailed carbon impact labeling on all product packaging across our entire portfolio. Our belief is that, just like nutrition labels on food packaging, consumers should have access to information about the environmental impact of their purchasing choices. By empowering them with this knowledge, we enable informed decision-making, viewing carbon as the new calorie.

Previously, consumers had limited visibility into the carbon impact of their purchases, particularly in industries like plastics and electronics. With our carbon impact labeling, Logitech quantifies and communicates the environmental impact to consumers, allowing them to make more informed choices when buying our products. As an organization deeply committed to sustainability, we consistently work towards reducing our product carbon footprint through design choices that prioritize sustainability. This transparency initiative serves as a demonstration of our dedication to accountability and environmental responsibility.

What steps does Logitech take to ensure transparency and accuracy in the carbon impact labels placed on its products?

Our vision is centered around empowering customers to make well-informed and sustainable purchasing decisions. Through the provision of detailed emissions information linked to the production and use of specific products, our labels offer valuable insights into the environmental impacts associated with each purchase. This knowledge allows customers to actively reduce their carbon footprint and make environmentally conscious choices.

Our target is to provide carbon labeling for 100% of our products by 2025. Beyond customer awareness, Logitech views these labels as a means to promote transparency and accountability throughout our supply chain. We are dedicated to encouraging more sustainable production processes, fostering positive environmental impacts beyond our immediate operations.

How does Logitech engage and educate consumers about the importance of considering carbon impact in their purchasing decisions?

Logitech engages and educates consumers about the importance of considering carbon impact in their purchasing decisions through a multifaceted approach. One of the key initiatives is the implementation of carbon impact labeling on product packaging, providing transparent information on the environmental impact associated with each product. Through these labels, consumers gain a better understanding of the carbon footprint of the product they purchased, empowering them to make more informed and sustainable choices.

Additionally, Logitech utilizes its online platforms and marketing channels to raise awareness about their sustainability efforts, carbon reduction targets, and progress in minimizing their overall environmental impact. By promoting transparency, sharing relevant information, and emphasizing the significance of conscious consumption, Logitech encourages consumers to take active steps towards reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Can you share any examples of how Logitech has successfully reduced its carbon footprint through product design or manufacturing practices?

Using post-consumer recycled plastic is a key part of our Design for Sustainability efforts. We are increasingly using recycled plastic across top-selling product lines for mice, keyboards, webcams and speakers.

Our efforts have already yielded impressive results, with notable reductions in carbon impact across various products. For instance, we achieved a 38% reduction in carbon impact for the A10 GEN 2 compared to the previous generation, a 40% reduction for the G435 compared to the G533, and another 40% reduction for the MX Mechanical through design decisions guided by Design for Sustainability (DfS) principles. The new ultra-lightweight wireless headset achieved up to 40% carbon impact reduction compared to the G533.

Presently, we proudly offer over 45 products with 3rd party verified carbon impact labels, and we are committed to expanding this initiative further.

What collaborations or partnerships has Logitech established to further its sustainability goals?

We believe collaboration across sectors and multi-stakeholder engagement is critical to catalyzing our collective transition to a more sustainable future. In recent years, we have strengthened our existing involvement in membership associations and with external initiatives, plus we have adopted a number of new membership initiatives and coalitions.

In June 2022 we launched the Coalition for Gender Fair Procurement, an alliance of like-minded organizations seeking to promote Gender Fairness. It is based on the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles and UN SDG 5.

Logitech is also a co-founding member of Design for Good, a non-profit alliance of leading global organizations sharing the mission to harness design as a way of enacting measurable positive change in support of the UN SDGs.

How does Logitech prioritize and balance the needs and expectations of customers, shareholders, and the environment in its sustainability efforts?

Transparency and engagement in all aspects of business align with our company culture. We foster an environment where we provide and receive candid and constructive feedback and share insights in order to continually improve. We manage stakeholder relationships and interact with key stakeholder groups in a variety of ways including, supplier audits, shareholder meetings, ongoing discussions with policymakers, consumer insights surveys, among others.

Has Logitech set any specific targets or goals to further improve its sustainability performance in the future?

In the face of growing environmental and societal challenges–from climate change to global inequality and injustice–we recognize the need to collaborate with others and unleash the full impact of our collective experience and capacity for sustainable innovation and social change.

Our transformational journey started 15 years ago when we committed to protecting the environment and the health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities around the globe. Since then, we have evolved not only our approach to sustainability, but set ambitious goals and targets to drive innovation, strengthened measurement and reporting against those targets, and aligned with global frameworks and disclosure standards to ensure the rigor and transparency of our methods.

What measures does Logitech take to ensure the responsible sourcing and disposal of materials used in its products?

Logitech products and packaging are designed with recyclability in mind, incorporating components that can be recycled and repurposed to create new items. Logitech products feature distinctive markings aimed at promoting awareness and facilitating the recycling process. These efforts align with the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible waste management.

We thank Mr. Anand Lakshmanan for taking the time out for this interview and answering our questions.