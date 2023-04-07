Excitel offers smart TV, launches new 300 Mbps plan with 6 OTT platforms and 300+ Live TV channels

Excitel, the leading home internet startup in India, has announced a first of its kind offer for its new subscribers across Delhi. Excitel’s ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ plan comes with Wi-Fi speed of 300 mbps, 6 OTT apps, 300+ Live TV Channels and a 32” Frameless Smart LED TV, all for an annual plan at just INR 999/month.

Excitel’s ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ plan offers an exciting choice for new home internet subscribers in Delhi who seek high-speed internet and endless entertainment. With a industry leading internet speed of 300 mbps broadband, new subscribers also get their hands on a 32″ Frameless Smart LED TV with HD Ready Display, 10Wx2 Speaker, HDMI, USB, AV Port, 512MB RAM + 4GB ROM, Android 9.0, and a 1-Year On-Site Warranty for all their binge watching entertainment or informational needs.

Announcing the plan, Varun Pasricha, COO, Excitel, said, “Today’s generation has grown up with internet access and readily available entertainment content from a very young age. As a home internet company offering high speed internet, at Excitel, we are always innovating to offer an upgraded choice for users in Delhi-NCR. Our ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ plan will offer uninterrupted high speed internet and hassle-free entertainment for a superior lifestyle to our subscribers. With our new plan, we aim to onboard more home internet users on an unbound entertainment and high speed internet journey.”

Excitel’s ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ plan includes 6 OTT Channels- Alt Balaji, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Shemaroo, Epic On & Playbox TV and 300+ Live TV channels. The plan comes with no installation charges or additional router fees, another first in the industry.

Excitel, started in 2015, today is the fastest growing broadband company in India. The company has been offering unlimited downloads at high speeds since inception- setting the benchmark with the earliest to introduce 200 mbps, 300 mbps, 400 mbps and now this new innovative first of its kind ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ Plan offer. True to its promise of ‘Naye India ka Naya Broadband’, Excitel’s home internet plan reflects the internet consumption patterns of the young generation on the go.

Details of the ‘Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi’ plan: