Excitel launches most affordable 300 Mbps speed plan @INR 167/month in Mumbai, Maharashtra

Excitel, the fastest-growing fiber broadband network in India, announces Mumbai’s most affordable 300 Mbps speed plan @INR 167/month. The special plan is launched as a limited time offer starting from November 15, 2022 that aims to cater the growing demand of high-speed Internet and swift adoption for users across Mumbai.

Excitel’s most affordable plan is an effective step towards their goal of providing value for money high-speed internet, with unlimited downloads and it is now available across Mumbai. The plan has been executed at a time when an increasing number of users are switching to fiber broadband to experience high speed internet at home because of ongoing advancements in education, employment, and entertainment.

Talking about the new plan, Vivek Raina, CEO & Co-Founder, Excitel, said, “We at Excitel, are constantly working towards providing the best internet experience for our users and our offerings and plans are based on insights from users across the country. The young today look for uninterrupted and unbound internet experiences and our new plan is targeted to ensure the same for them. The new On-boarding plan is an effort from Excitel to provide a chance to ensure high speed FTTH service to those users who have been denied this till now due to higher onboarding costs. With every expansion and plan we are moving forward to our larger goal of ensuring high-speed fiber broadband connection in every part of the country.”

Details about Data Plans in Mumbai

Duration 200 Mbps 300 Mbps 400 Mbps 3 Month INR 592/- INR 667/- INR 833/- 6 Months INR 522/- INR 635/- INR 699/- 9 Months INR 470/- INR 565/- INR 659/- 12 Months INR 424/- INR 530/- INR 599/-

***Prices are exclusive of taxes

Users can activate the plan by visiting Excitel’s website and filling out the customer form, or by contacting their nearest Excitel Regional Partner. This is a one-time introductory offer that is only applicable for new connections and prospective customers can request for the plan during the installation across Mumbai.

Excitel launched in Mumbai earlier this year by offering 200 mbps, 300 mbps & 400 mbps plans starting at INR 423/month.Excitel has been actively working towards launching data plans that are tailored to cater to different customer requirements. The company has also expanded value-added services in addition to its high-speed internet plans.

For more information on Excitel plans, log on to www.excitel.com