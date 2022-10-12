With Excitel’s 400 Mbps internet speed at INR 599 ; Users now can experience unlimited download and seamless upload within seconds

The speed of Internet has increased exponentially, since 2016. This evolution has allowed users to download andupload content within seconds, seamlessly. With easy access to Internet, user behavior has shifted from luxury to necessity, where even minor inconveniences are no longer accepted.

Customers are becoming more aware and nuanced about their internet consumption and are choosing their data plans basis the MBPS speed.

While the speed varies, the 400 Mbps connection is the best option for improving your internet experience. A 400 Mbps data plan is capable of streaming large files and supporting advanced business activities and contrary to popular belief, this high-speed internet plan does not come at a high-cost price. Excitel is the first company in youar city to offer high-speed internet at 400 Mbps for INR 599/- only.

With only INR 599, Here are some advantages of the new 400 Mbps plan

Experience unlimited download and seamless upload within seconds: With 400Mbps, you can now run multiple applications and tasks per day with little to no lag on a fibre-optic connection. A 400 Mbps connection can support dozens of online users performing bandwidth-intensive activities, and the speed is attained in the blink of an eye. The new high-speed plan allows faster uploads and downloads, minimises time to complete tasks and optimises your daily internet consumption.

Excitel’s INR 599/- plan will allow you to upload multiple files in seconds or binge watch content on multiple devices without interruption at 400 Mbps, regardless of the size of the applications or the number of people using it.