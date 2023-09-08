EVM Presents EnBar 2.0 Bluetooth Speaker: A Harmonious Gift for the upcoming festive season

As India gears up to celebrate the joyous Festive Season, EVM adds a harmonious touch to the festivities by introducing EnBar 2.0 – a symphony of elegance, technology, and audio excellence. Elevating your audio experience to new heights, EnBar 2.0 combines an exquisite bar design with cutting-edge technology, ensuring a mesmerizing audiovisual spectacle that will redefine your space.

Introducing the EnBar 2.0, a symphony of elegance and audio prowess in a single package. Its beautiful bar design seamlessly blends into any décor, adding a touch of sophistication to your surroundings. But EnBar 2.0 is more than just aesthetics – it’s a musical masterpiece that will transcend your audio expectations.

EVM’s latest innovation is not just a speaker; it’s a visual marvel. The captivating RGB lights enchant your space, creating an ambiance that resonates with your mood and style. Watch as your environment transforms into a kaleidoscope of colors, matching the rhythm of your favorite tunes and giving your décor an artistic dimension.

EnBar 2.0 also brings a plethora of connectivity options to your fingertips. Whether it’s Bluetooth, USB, MicroSD, AUX, or even FM, this speaker ensures that you can immerse yourself in your preferred audio mode effortlessly. Connect wirelessly, plug in, or tune into your favorite radio stations – the choice is yours.

“On this joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, EVM is delighted to introduce EnBar 2.0. As you celebrate the bond of love and protection, we present a gift that harmoniously resonates with the spirit of togetherness and celebration,” said Ankit Shah, COO of EVM. “EnBar 2.0 embodies EVM’s commitment to innovation, aesthetics, and excellence. We believe that every audio experience should be an artful delight. EnBar 2.0 represents a fusion of technology and design, taking audio enjoyment to the next level.”

Weighing in at just 625 g, it a perfect companion to outdoors events & It’s massive 2500mAh battery lets you groove non-stop upto 12 hours in a go.

Equipped with a built-in microphone, EnBar 2.0 lets you seamlessly transition from music to conversation without skipping a beat. Answer calls in Bluetooth mode, all while enjoying a crisp and clear sound experience. It has added TWS function for better convenience

In line with Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd.’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, the EnBar 2.0 comes with a generous one-year warranty and a complimentary ‘Free pickup & drop’ service. With a network of 500 strategically located service centers across the country, customers can expect hassle-free after-sales support.