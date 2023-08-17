Unveiling a New Era of Audio Experience: Wings Launches Flobuds 100

Wings Lifestyle, one of India’s fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brands in the consumer electronics retail space, has introduced its latest addition, the Flobuds 100 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Flobuds 100 takes audio immersion to a new dimension with its ergonomic design, enhanced by a sleek and stylish case. The true standout feature is the digital battery display, which adds a touch of sophistication while ensuring you’re always aware of your earbuds’ battery status. Equipped with 13mm high-fidelity drivers and ENC Smart Mics, Flobuds 100 promises an audio experience that’s clear, dynamic, and immersive.

Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, said, “Flobuds 100 is a testament to our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of the youth. We’re proud to offer a product that marries cutting-edge features with a design that resonates with the modern Indian consumer.”

Flobuds 100 is perfect for those on the go, with complete touch controls and IPX5 sweat and water resistance technology, allowing you to embrace every adventure without worrying about the elements. These earbuds also feature advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, delivering crystal-clear voice quality even in bustling environments. With a remarkable total playtime of up to 50 hours, Flobuds 100 ensures uninterrupted entertainment throughout the day. The earbuds boast an astonishing 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. For gamers, a dedicated Game Mode with ultra-low latency of up to 40 ms enhances the gaming experience and makes these earbuds one of the most preferred within this cohort.