EVM announces the launches 3-in-1 Wireless Charging pad ‘EnPad’

Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based leading vendor of computing and mobility products and the brand owners of EVM, has expanded its range of wireless chargers today with the newest offering. As EVM India, one of the most rapidly expanding lifestyle accessory brands releases its highly attractive ‘EnPad’ 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad, it is time to say goodbye to tangled wires.

All wireless charging devices for Android and iOS, in addition to all other Qi-enabled devices, are supported by the 15W Fast Wireless Charging. Charging your phone is as easy as placing it down on the charging pad, thanks to cutting-edge Qi inductive technology. The Charging Pad charges a device at a significantly faster rate compared to the other options in the market. When opposed to a wired charger, the speed at which the charger gives power to your smartphone is not affected by the charger’s 15W output, which allows it to do so without interruption. The wireless charging pad is able to charge phones with casings that are up to 5 millimeters thick.

Commenting on the launch of the latest wireless charger, Mr. Aatish Hundia, Director, EVM India said, “It is with great joy that we announce our newest 3-in-1 wireless charger. In today’s fast-paced environment, putting down a smartphone may be the hardest thing to do. We aim to transform the way people charge their electronics by designing chargers that are more efficient, faster, smaller, and portable. EnPad, a wireless charger is designed with user feedback, is compact and comfortable.’’

EVM EnPad has several safety features, such as automated temperature control and input overvoltage prevention, to safeguard your smartphone and other devices during the charging process. The wireless charger has a clean, minimalist appearance and a rubberized texture. The plush, non-slip pad securely holds your smartphone with a solid grip.

EnPad 3-in-1 wireless charger will bring a new level of ease and comfort to your living. It has a specialised charging module that can be used to power your smartwatch. It is possible to charge both your mobile device and your TWS device at the same time. Additionally, it enables rapid charging inputs like as QC and PD.

Specifications

(1) Type-C Input : DC5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.52A

(2) Phone Pad Output : 15W/10/7.5W/5W

(3) Watch Pad Output : 2.5W

(4) Earpods Pad Output : 5W

(5) Input Interface : Type-C Port

(6) Transmission Distance : <8mm (Phone)

(7) Product Size : 175mm X 70mm X 20mm

Join the tech revolution with EVM wireless Chargers which comes with a unique 1-year guarantee to give consumers the finest in after-sales assistance. It also offers a pick-up and drop-off service for its after-sales service, which adds to the already impressive list of features. The company has over 500 service locations around the country, and for every product sold, EVM donates INR 10 to a child cancer fund.