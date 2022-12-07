Home News EVM launches new USB 3.2 Flash drive ‘EnStick’

EVM launches new USB 3.2 Flash drive ‘EnStick’

By
Alice Jane
-

Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based leading vendor of computing and mobility products and the brand owners of EVM, has expanded its range of flash drive today with the newest offering. The homegrown accessory maker has launched a new USB 3.2 Type-A Flash drive named ‘EnStick’.

Optimal for students and professionals alike in India. It comes in durable ABS casing with shock and drop resistant Flash Drive, which offers great portability, big storage, and efficient transfer speeds. With blazing fast USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance up to 100MB/s read and write upto 30mB/s, you can access your content in a split second at anytime and anywhere.

Commenting on the launch of the latest USB Flash Drive, Mr. Vishal Hundia, CEO, EVM India said, “It gives us great pleasure to introduce the EnStick USB 3.2 Flash Drive into our family of USB family. EnStick is a wonderful addition to your workflow if you are a professional seeking for a performance-drive that is both sleek and offers a stylish appearance.’’

EnStick comes with a unique 10-year warranty to give consumers with the finest in after-sales assistance. It also offers a pick-up and drop-off service for its after-sales service, which adds to the already impressive list of features.

Alice Jane
