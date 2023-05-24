Epson’s launches compact new Epson Perfection V39II flatbed document and photo scanner

Epson, a world leader in digital and printing solutions, has announced the launch of the Epson Perfection V39II scanner– its latest flatbed entry-level document and photo scanner with superior scanning quality. The V39II is designed to save space, reduce clutter, and enhance mobility, making it the perfect solution for home, offices, and businesses.

With an amazing built-in kickstand, the V39II allows users to scan even in an upright position, regardless of the space restrictions they may have. This feature is especially useful for those who want to save desk space or have limited work areas. Priced at INR 6 999, the scanner is available for purchase across authorised Epson partners.

The V39II is equipped with Epson’s ReadyScan LED Technology, which starts scanning instantly with zero warm-up time. Featuring a mercury-free LED light source, this eco-friendly scanner is low in heat dissipation and power consumption, allowing users to be energy efficient and cost effective.

Users can connect the scanner to their PC with a single USB cable to start scanning. Users can also power up the Epson Perfection V39II scanner with their laptop’s USB port.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Epson Perfection V39II scanner,” said Prabagaran S, Senior General Manager – SCN/SIDM/SP, Epson India. “This new scanner offers superior convenience, reducing clutter and hassle with a simple setup. It enables users to be energy-efficient and cost-effective.” Prabagaran adds.

Features of the Epson Perfection V39III Photo and Document Scanner