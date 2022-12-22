Hikvision India Launches Next-Gen X-Ray Baggage Scanner with AI-based Intelligent Security Inspection System

Hikvision India has launched Next Generation X-Ray Baggage Scanner with AI- based intelligent security inspection system in India. It is one of the first X-Ray Baggage Scanners with AI-based intelligent security inspection systems to be introduced in India. The state-of-the-art security inspection system is embedded with integrated functions like intelligent recognition of threat objects, Real time Video Monitoring and variable speed, etc.

“We are proud to introduce the latest Hikvision X-Ray Baggage & Parcel Inspection System in India. It is powered by value added features like threat identification, built-in Artificial Intelligence and Real Time Video Monitoring, etc. This newly introduced system is an innovative product offering in the security inspection product segment. We sincerely hope this AI enabled inspection product will add tremendous value to the security inspection across the key verticals,” said Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

The key features of Hikvision X-Ray Baggage & Parcel Inspection System are as follows:

Threat Identification: Identification of advanced material properties such as effective atomic number for accurate material discrimination of organic, inorganic or metal objects based on Standard Colour coding.

AI Recognition: Intelligent Threat Recognition Technology, a deep learning recognition algorithm with full independent intellectual property rights, which realizes the integration of intelligent recognition algorithm and X-ray imaging software, and achieves better identification of potential threats.

Video Linkage: The system has an in-built camera with a video recorder. It has more channel to show an operator’s video.

Reliable Performance and Safety: Amazing image quality, double lead curtain design effectively provides extra shielding to minimize radiation leakage.

Characteristic Function: speed can be changed according to the scene,supports access to Hik-central, and implements the data upload,Data storage supports local storage, view and playback of the images and alarm information.

Login Options: Supports login with face and fingerprint authentication.

Hikvision X-Ray Baggage & Parcel Inspection System support detection of prohibited things by deep learning algorithms. It supports detection of 15 kinds of prohibited things, including Guns (Standard Gun, Non-standard Gun, Components), Knives (Restricted Knifes, Daily Knives, Military Knives), Bottled Liquid, Battery, Umbrella, Laptop, Cellphone, Aerosole Can, Scissor and Lighter.

Hikvision X-Ray Baggage & Parcel Inspection System is available in following Models as per Tunnel Size – 500X300, 650X500 and 1000X1000 mm.