Epson launches SurePress L-6534VW Digital Label Press

The SurePress L-6534VW will be Epson’s new generation Inkjet label press, setting high standards for UV print quality. The PrecisionCore linehead is the key to the high performance and reliability of SurePress L-6534VW. This printer is designed to deliver higher print speeds than its predecessor thus, prioritizing and enhancing our customer’s experience” said Mr Satyanarayana P, Director – Visual products, Large format printers & Robots, Epson India.

The SurePress L-6534W digital LED UV inkjet press can produce high-quality, durable labels and integrates all of the functions required for label production, including a Corona Treater, White ink, digital varnish, and an additional UV curing unit. The print heads, inks, LED pinning and curing lamp units, media feeding, and control system are all developed and manufactured by Epson. Additional features include:

PrecisionCore Linehead: Enables high-speed, single-pass printing to deliver amazing output quality and durability; digital monitoring system maintains high productivity using Nozzle Verification Technology to automatically manage inkjet nozzles

Digital Varnish: Gloss or matte finish can be selected for the overall label, and appealing partial accents can be added using glossy or matte spot varnish

Substrate Feed: Center drum system feeds the substrate with incredible precision designed to achieve high accuracy color registration and reduce the heat expansion or shrinkage of the substrate, enabling various types of off-the-shelf standard flexographic substrates to be used

LED UV Ink: Quick-drying UV ink helps enhance productivity and offers excellent weather, scratch, chemical, and water resistance; LED light source saves space and offers a lower energy use, enabling printing on heat-sensitive substrates

White Ink: In White ink printing, Surface White Print and Reverse-White Print are available to extend the range of expression on clear and metalized films

Variable Web Width: Supports rolls from 3.15 to 13-inches wide up to 0.013-inches (0.32 mm) thick (80 to 320 micron)

Enhanced Productivity: Linehead maintenance is done automatically during the shift, and manual cleaning is limited to a short interval after the shift