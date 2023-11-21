Epic Games CEO Brands Google a Crooked Bully in Android App Trial

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney delivered scathing criticism of Google during his testimony in an ongoing antitrust trial. Sweeney accused Google of employing anticompetitive tactics to maintain its stronghold in the mobile app market, specifically targeting its 30% cut of in-app purchases made through the Google Play Store.

Key Highlights:

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney testified in an antitrust trial against Google.

Sweeney accused Google of using anticompetitive practices to maintain its dominance in the mobile app market.

He specifically criticized Google’s 30% cut of all in-app purchases made through the Google Play Store.

Sweeney said that Google’s practices are harming developers and consumers alike.

Sweeney’s testimony comes as Google faces mounting scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers over its business practices. The company has been accused of abusing its dominance in the search engine and online advertising markets, and the current trial is focused on its control over the Android app marketplace.

Google’s ‘Predatory’ Payment System

In his testimony, Sweeney painted a picture of Google as a “crooked” bully that resorts to shady tactics to protect its profits. He described Google’s 30% cut as a “predatory” payment system that stifles competition and harms both developers and consumers.

“Google has been using its market power to force developers to use its own payment system, which is far more expensive than other options,” Sweeney said. “This is harming developers and consumers alike.”

Sweeney also accused Google of using anticompetitive tactics to make it difficult for developers to distribute their apps outside of the Google Play Store. He said that Google has used scare tactics and technical roadblocks to discourage developers from using alternative app stores.

Epic Games’ Fight for Developer Freedom

Epic Games has been at the forefront of the fight against Google’s anticompetitive practices. The company made headlines in 2020 when it attempted to bypass the Google Play Store by offering its popular Fortnite game directly to Android users. This move led to a lawsuit from Google, which accused Epic Games of violating its app store policies.

The current trial is a continuation of Epic Games’ efforts to challenge Google’s dominance in the mobile app market. Sweeney’s testimony is a critical step in this fight, as it provides firsthand evidence of Google’s anticompetitive practices.

The Future of Mobile App Stores

The outcome of the current trial could have significant implications for the future of mobile app stores. If Epic Games is successful in its lawsuit, it could force Google to change its business practices and open up the Android app market to more competition. This would benefit both developers and consumers, who would have more choices and lower prices.

However, if Google prevails in court, it will maintain its iron grip on the Android app market, which could stifle innovation and harm consumer choice. The outcome of this trial is therefore of great interest to anyone who uses a smartphone or tablet.