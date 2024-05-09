Elon Musk Ordered to Testify in SEC’s Twitter Takeover Probe

The ongoing saga of Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, now known as X, has taken another legal twist. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler has mandated that Musk testify again as part of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) investigation into the takeover. This order follows a series of legal back-and-forths where Musk has been reluctant to fully comply with the SEC’s demands, challenging the relevancy and scope of their inquiries.

Judicial Order Compels Musk’s Testimony

Judge Beeler’s decision came after Musk missed a previously scheduled testimony and ignored subsequent rescheduling attempts by the SEC. The billionaire’s legal team has contested the SEC’s authority to issue subpoenas, labeling their actions as harassment. However, Judge Beeler has struck down these objections, affirming the validity of the SEC’s subpoena and underscoring their broad investigative powers.

Details of the SEC Probe

The SEC’s probe centers on allegations that Musk was tardy in disclosing his initial purchase of Twitter’s stock and potentially provided misleading information regarding the acquisition. The probe also investigates the financial dealings leading up to the takeover, which saw Musk eventually rebrand the social media giant to X. The SEC argues that further testimony is necessary to clarify details that emerged from new documents obtained during their investigation.

Musk’s Response and Legal Arguments

Musk has contended that the SEC’s repeated demands for his testimony amount to harassment, arguing that the regulator is seeking information that is irrelevant to the lawful scope of its inquiry. However, Judge Beeler dismissed these objections, stating that the SEC has a valid basis to proceed with its subpoena and that the requested testimony is not excessively burdensome for Musk​

Implications of the Legal Developments

This legal development is significant as it underscores the SEC’s tenacity in ensuring compliance with U.S. securities laws, particularly in high-profile takeovers involving influential business figures like Musk. The outcomes of this testimony could have broader implications for Musk’s future business dealings and the operational freedoms of large tech entities under U.S. law.