Elista’s new India-made ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker revolutionise the listening experience

Elista, India’s leading world-class electronics, home appliances, IT, and mobile accessories brand, today announced the launch of the ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker. Exquisitely designed, the Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower Multimedia Speaker offers a completely immersive experience with 140W of sound output. Elista TT 14000AUFB Twin Tower Multimedia Speaker is available at the best buy price of Rs. 10,500.

The ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker not only offers a superior sound experience but will rock any party that one plans this festive season. The speakers come with a premium wooden finish, cutting any distortions. Each speaker has a deep bass that rivals that of a movie theatre. The ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker is also well-equipped in terms of connectivity, and accepts a wide range of multi-channel inputs. These include AUX, BT, and TF/USB so that you can enjoy your music anywhere.

Mr. Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, said, “Elista is well known for innovating in the premium yet affordable consumer electronics space. With the release of the ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker, we want to improve our position in the audio market. Coming on the back of our successful ELS ST 8000 Mini-Single Tower Mini Speakers, the new addition promises to take the music experience to another level. What better time to introduce it than now, at the start of the big festive season in India? Our customers can feel the beat of the music while dancing to the music for Navratras or listening to devotional music during Durga Puja. Self-reliance is our credo, and this atmanirbharta is reflected in every product we introduce in the market.”

The ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speaker is ideal for audiophiles and will elevate their music experience to another level. Elista is known not just for its quality products but for exceptional service. The company offers a one-year warranty on the ELS TT-14000AUFB Twin Tower Speakers. The newly launched speakers will be available through Elista’s extensive dealer network comprising over 350 partners and Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq and Payed.