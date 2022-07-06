Elista launches ELS ST 8000 and ELS ST 8000 Mini Single Tower Speaker

Ads

Elista, India’s leading world-class electronics, home appliances, IT, and mobile accessories brand today announced the launch of ELS ST 8000 and ELS ST-8000 Mini Tower speakers. Aesthetically designed, Elista ST 8000 AUFB and ELS ST 8000 Mini Multimedia Speakers are Made In India and offer a perfect balance of style and sound.

ELS ST 8000 – AUFB with Mic is a complete head-turner and packs in volume bass and treble control along with a powerful 80W output. A must have for every house party, ELS ST 8000 – AUFB with Mic comes equipped with a 8-inch sub-woofer and are available at an unbeatable price of Rs. 7199/- ELS ST 8000 Mini – Single Tower Mini Speaker is sleek, elegant and have a premium matt finish. Available at a best buy price of Rs 4,990/-, it offers dynamic sound and bass effect with 60W sound output.

ELS ST 8000 and ELS ST 8000 Mini single tower speakers check all the boxes in terms of connectivity with support for Bluetooth 5.1, FM, Aux and USB. In addition to this, users can connect these speakers with a wired mic and sing their hearts. The ELS ST 8000 – AUFB Speakers can also be connected with mic wirelessly and users have an option to control the echo levels.

These speakers not only fill the room with clear, powerful sound, but they are also eye-catching. The RGB Multi-colour disco LED Lights add to their appeal. ELS ST 8000 and ELS ST 8000 Mini speakers produce less distortion at any volume, making it an ideal choice for house parties and family get-togethers. To give users the ultimate comfort and convenience, ELS ST 8000 – AUFB with mic and ELS ST 8000 Mini come with an easy-to-use remote control.

Ads

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pawan Kumar, CEO Elista said, “Consumer electronic space is evolving at a fast pace. Buyers today are looking for products that have something different to offer. Elista aims to provide that uniqueness that customers want from their products that come with the latest technology and features that are within reach of their pockets. We are happy to launch our Make-in-India single tower speakers – ELS ST 8000 AUFB with mic and ELS ST 8000 Mini. These speakers are an ideal choice for consumers looking to elevate their music experience to the next level. Our value-for-money products are a testimony of our hard work towards our customers, who are of utmost priority to us.”

Elista is known not just for its quality products but for exceptional service and has an exhaustive network of 200+ service centres pan-India. The company is also offering a one-year warranty on ELS ST 8000 Mini and ELS ST 8000 AUFB with mic Single Tower Mini Speakers and it will be available through Elista’s extensive retail network that consists of over 10,000 outlets.

The company has been making aggressive in-roads in the Indian consumer electronics industry and recently debuted its webOS TV powered ultra-premium Smart LED TVs. To cater to varied pockets, these televisions come in three screen sizes. Elista Smart LED TVs have distinctive style and pack in ThinQ AI which engages with consumers in a two-way conversation. Its initiatives are motivated by the dual objectives of ‘being vocal for local’ and ‘creating employment possibilities in India. As an Indian consumer electronics company, Elista is driven by the ambition to better people’s lives while establishing the brand.