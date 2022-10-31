Elista raises the bar for soundbars in India with the launch of its MusiBar ELS Bar 6000

Homegrown Electronics and Home Appliances brand Elista is expanding its audio products lineup and has today launched its first soundbar – MusiBar ELS Bar 6000. With this launch, Elista aims to replicate the success it has seen with its range of Smart TVs, Powered by webOS TV and speakers. The MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 is the perfect companion to smart home products like a smart TV, offering a wide range of features that will make the consumer’s entertainment experience richer than ever.

Elista has already been a favourite brand among Indian customers who want a high-quality entertainment experience. With the MusiBar ELS Bar 6000’s 60W output with a digital amplifier, high-quality audio has been taken care of. The soundbar also comes with a premium shiny design that will also add to the premium feel that users seek in their entertainment setup.

Connect anywhere, anytime with multiple connecting options like Bluetooth, AUX, Coaxial, and USB connectivity. The MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 soundbar also comes with HDMI ARC, so one doesn’t need additional cables when connecting the soundbar with HDMI. There is also a 7-segment LED display that shows the user all the relevant information that they will require at any given time.

The easy remote control on the Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 allows users to control their soundbar with ease. The ergonomic design of the easy remote control allows for a better grip and perfectly complements the premium shiny design of the soundbar itself.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista said, “At Elista, we have constantly sought to push the envelope to develop high-quality, cost-effective consumer electronics gadgets. The Indian Consumer Speaker Market is expected to grow by registering a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period (2022-2027). MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 reflects India’s love for music, and Elista has incorporated this in designing the product. A truly innovative product created specifically for Indian consumers, loaded with features that our customers will surely enjoy. This is the first of a series of unique launches planned in this product range and we have many more exciting announcements lined up for this quarter. Compact, affordable, and lightweight, our audio products are ideal for customers that don’t want to compromise on the sound experience.”

ELISTA MUSIBAR ELS BAR 6000 FULL SPECIFICATIONS

Product Model Number Top 3 USP MRP MOP MusiBar – (ELS Bar 6000) – Wireless Soundbar * Premium Shiny Texture * Sound Output – 60 W * Multiple Connectivity Options -BT/AUX/ Coaxial/USB/ * 7 Segment LED Display * HDMI (Arc DSP Control) * Digital Amplifier * Easy Remote Control * One Year Warranty 8999 4999

Pricing And Availability

Priced at Rs. 8999, the Elista MusiBar ELS Bar 6000 has been launched at a 55% discount rate of Rs. 4,999 and will be available through Elista’s extensive retail network that consists of over 10,000 outlets. Elista has also partnered with Flipkart/Amazon to sell the latest soundbar, which will go on sale starting October 31.