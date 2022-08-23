Electrolux smart air purifiers for healthier, comfortable homes

Ads

Electrolux, a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years, today announced the launch of their new range of air purifiers in India. The air purifier range includes three categories: the Korbu, Aspen and Himalaya series. For a more aware consumer who demands solutions for indoor pollutants such as volatile organic compounds and micro dust etc., the range is equipped with robust filter solutions that neutralizes up to 99.99% of airborne bacteria and viruses.

The range is designed with intuitive solutions that are founded in usability and simplicity. Elegantly crafted with durable materials these products ensure harmony in a home or office and fits seamlessly into everyday life. Featuring distinctive Scandinavian aesthetic design, they are differentiated by a spiral air flow element that circulates filtered air around your home without creating uncomfortable direct air drafts. In addition, these air purifiers are built to limit sound emissions to as low as 17db, which is barely audible.

Sudhir Patil, Commercial Director, Electrolux India said, “Electrolux has entered the India market with an aim to shape living for the better, with products that are designed to respond to the environment and deliver an elevated level of cleanliness and comfort. We have launched 5 models of purifiers under 3 ranges which assure clean and safe air quality.”

Also commenting on the launch, Madhupa Chatterjee, Head of Marketing, Electrolux India said, “Electrolux understands that a customer’s home is a place to thrive in and our air purifier range is designed to address the most pressing concerns of today’s consumers. With the ability to trap ultra-fine particles as small as 3 nano meters, these products potentially reduce the risk of respiratory virus transmission.”

The Korbu has two variants – The A3 and A4. Korbu air purifiers utilize a four-stage filtration system that captures micro-dust, odors, harmful airborne substances and reduces up to 99.99% of bacteria. These are portable units that come with simple and intuitive touch user interfaces that make it easy to adjust air quality, to the desired level.

The Aspen has two variants –The Well A7 and Well A5. Aspen’s five-stage filtration with ionizer deactivates 99.99% of bacteria and 99% of the H1N1 virus. The 360-degree air intake effectively cleans the air in the surrounding area in minutes with its advanced airflow system. These portable variants can be floor-standing, or wall mounted with a choice of fabric covers to suit various interior design styles. They resemble a home accessory rather than a home appliance.

The Himalaya – The A9 406 Himalaya air purifier neutralizes up to 99.99% of trapped airborne bacteria and viruses with its PureProtect feature. The PureSense function constantly measures air quality and adjusts the air purification rate. It facilitates a better night’s sleep, as the sleep mode feature makes this purifier virtually silent.

Electrolux’s Air Purifiers are the best-in-class with smooth operation, smart technologies, and various modern & smart features such as WiFi connectivity which allows you to remotely monitor and optimize your indoor air quality with its accompanying app for added peace of mind, in today’s world where indoor air pollution levels are increasing.

Electrolux smart air purifiers range is now available on Amazon.