Electrolux launches Exclusive Brand Outlet in Gurugram

Electrolux, a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years, today launched its exclusive retail outlet at Sector 29, Gurugram as it continues to expand its retail presence across the country. Consumers can now explore elegant Scandinavian design coupled with sustainable innovative technology across Electrolux’s range of Care, Taste, and Well-being appliances.

The exclusive business outlet occupies 3000 sq. ft and has an open format for consumers to have hands-on user experiences, ultimately making their purchase decisions easier. The sustainable product portfolio is designed to meet the dynamic demands of modern consumers including air purifiers, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, dishwashers and dryers, coffee machines, warming drawers, cooker hoods, hobs, and ovens.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudhir Patil, Commercial Director said, “We are thrilled with the encouraging response we have received from our products since our entry into the Indian market, as we continue to expand our category of products as well as our geographical footprint. With this new outlet, we aim to offer our range of intuitive appliances together under one roof to provide a holistic experience for customers in Gurugram.”

To demonstrate some of the products in action, the store will host consumer engagement activities such as live demonstrations and cooking events. The store, which will be launched in partnership with BSB Marketing, will also have a team of highly qualified and trained technicians to address consumer needs.

About Electrolux – Electrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years.

Electrolux has entered India in July 2022, through a 100 percent subsidiary route, to introduce a sustainable product portfolio that meets the dynamic demands of modern consumers. The product portfolio will include air purifiers, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, dishwashers, and dryers, coffee machines, warming drawers, cooker hoods, hobs, and ovens.