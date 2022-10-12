Bring home prosperity with ‘Dhanteras Store’ on Amazon.in

Ahead of the most auspicious time of the year to buy gold & jewelry, Amazon.in today announced its ‘Dhanteras Store’ which brings a wide selection of specially curated products ranging from gold and silver coins, festive jewelry, pooja items, groceries & household essentials, home décor, electronics, large appliances, smartphones, accessories, digital gold and much more.

Customers can choose from a host of leading brands such as MMTC, Senco, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Mia by Tanishq, Giva, Joyalukkas, PC Chandra, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, Mellora, Hershey’s, RedmiApple, Samsung, Electrolux and many more.

The ‘Dhanteras Store’ will also offer the largest selection of products from thousands of emerging small and medium businesses at great value & convenience. From festive décor products for home to gorgeous ethnic wear from small Indian businesses, customers can explore the finest of festive selection that sellers across India are offering.

Customers can also use voice navigation with Alexa to access the Dhanteras store on their Amazon shopping app (Android only). Users can tap the Alexa icon on the app and say “Alexa, take me to Dhanteras store” to be directed to the store.

Here are some top picks customers can choose from Amazon.in’s ‘Dhanteras Store’. All offers & deals are from participating sellers.

Shop for Gold & Silver Coins, Authentic Jewelry & more

Amazon.in ‘Dhanteras Store’ will offer up to 20% off on gold coins

Bangalore Refinery 24k (999.9) 2 gm Yellow Gold Bar – Considered as an auspicious day to invest in buying gold and jewelry, this Dhanteras you can choose to buy the Bangalore Refinery 24K Gold coin available for INR 11,314 on Amazon.in.

Upgrade your home for festivities

Metallika London King Size Metal Bed (Glossy Finish, Black) By FurnitureKraft – The headboard and footboard of this king-sized bed have a minimalist appeal. Clean lines along the frames accentuate an elegant look that will complement your home decor. Evenly spaced horizontal slats provide a solid base to hold your mattress. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 8,699.

The headboard and footboard of this king-sized bed have a minimalist appeal. Clean lines along the frames accentuate an elegant look that will complement your home decor. Evenly spaced horizontal slats provide a solid base to hold your mattress. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 8,699. Amazon Brand – Stone & Beam Sitka Fabric 3 Seater Sofa (Blue) – Modern Fabric Sofa made for cozying up, power naps and guilt-free lounging; lightweight design that adapts to tea parties, and working days. Built for convenience; has optimal ground clearance for easy retrieval of toys and hassle-free cleaning. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 30,999.

Modern Fabric Sofa made for cozying up, power naps and guilt-free lounging; lightweight design that adapts to tea parties, and working days. Built for convenience; has optimal ground clearance for easy retrieval of toys and hassle-free cleaning. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 30,999. Amazon Brand – Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood wardrobe walnut finish – The Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Walnut finish) is crafted using premium-quality engineered wood which makes it sturdy and long-lasting addition to your bedroom spaces. The exquisite design and the durable, sleek walnut finish adds to the aesthetic appeal of the 4 door wardrobe, helping it blend with your modern decor. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 13,499.

The Solimo Medusa Engineered Wood 4 Door Wardrobe (Walnut finish) is crafted using premium-quality engineered wood which makes it sturdy and long-lasting addition to your bedroom spaces. The exquisite design and the durable, sleek walnut finish adds to the aesthetic appeal of the 4 door wardrobe, helping it blend with your modern decor. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 13,499. Modern Homes Cotton Designer Decorative Throw Pillow Covers/Cushion Covers – Filled with hollow siliconized polyester fibre, Modern Homes cushions are perfect for everyday use. The cushion covers by Modern Homes are in line with the fast-changing trends and our styles are updated every season. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 650.

Must Haves for a Pooja Room

KridayKraft Prince Home Decor & Gifts Laxmi Ganesh Saraswati Idol Decorative Platter with Diya – This metal and Diya stand features the life span of Laxmi, Ganesh, and Saraswati. This is an ideal decoration to add to an existing home or kitchen. It also makes a great addition to your housewarming gift kit. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 439.

This metal and Diya stand features the life span of Laxmi, Ganesh, and Saraswati. This is an ideal decoration to add to an existing home or kitchen. It also makes a great addition to your housewarming gift kit. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 439. Amazon Brand – Solimo Colored Wax Tealight Candles – These compact tealight candles fit in easily into diyas or tealight holders which you can use to decorate your house during this festive season. Available in a pack of 50 & 100, these candles, are unscented and do not leave wax stains. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 359.

These compact tealight candles fit in easily into diyas or tealight holders which you can use to decorate your house during this festive season. Available in a pack of 50 & 100, these candles, are unscented and do not leave wax stains. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 359. Mangaldeep Sadhvi Agarbatti – 100 Sticks – Mangaldeep Sadhvi a traditional fragrance with natural ingredients, to create a traditional atmosphere of puja with fragrances made from auspicious ingredients which are part of puja samagri. Start your day with Mangaldeep puja agarbattis, available on Amazon.in for INR 35.

Bring home latest electronics & appliances

Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV – Experience incredible clarity and sharp imaging that ensure your entertainment is a visual delight. Its riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 10,999.

Experience incredible clarity and sharp imaging that ensure your entertainment is a visual delight. Its riveting 20W sound with Dolby Audio support makes for a complete entertainment experience. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 10,999. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV – Seeing is believing with 4K, witness extraordinary clarity and ultra-realistic detail to transform your viewing experience. Its smart manager delivers numerous enhancements for a smarter and longer lasting TV. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 30,999.

Seeing is believing with 4K, witness extraordinary clarity and ultra-realistic detail to transform your viewing experience. Its smart manager delivers numerous enhancements for a smarter and longer lasting TV. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 30,999. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV – Dive into the world of unlimited fun and entertainment and choose from a plethora of apps as per your choice. It delivers impressive low-end sound ideal for movies, sports, and music. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 60,990.

Dive into the world of unlimited fun and entertainment and choose from a plethora of apps as per your choice. It delivers impressive low-end sound ideal for movies, sports, and music. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 60,990. Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine – This entire festive season is one of the most auspicious times of the year to embark upon this journey of buying appliances at the lowest price of the year. Buy Samsung’s 5-Star fully automatic front load with quick wash program is the perfect solution for your busy life on Amazon for Rs 21,990.

Shop from Local shops on Amazon.in

Kanchipuran Art Silk Saree – The best way to celebrate this time is by dressing up in your traditional attire. A saree is one such attire that would never go out of fashion. Accentuate your beautiful Kanchipuram silk saree which comes with the most comfortable fiber fabrics. Buy it on Amazon.in for INR 999.

The best way to celebrate this time is by dressing up in your traditional attire. A saree is one such attire that would never go out of fashion. Accentuate your beautiful Kanchipuram silk saree which comes with the most comfortable fiber fabrics. Buy it on Amazon.in for INR 999. City Girl Elegant Traditional Bridal 24CT Gold Plated Manikya Screw Kada Bangle – This appealing piece of jewelry will complement your Indian ethnic attire and you will love it. It will not only enhance your beauty, but also give you social confidence. Add a touch of glamor to your festive look with matching maang tikka and danglers. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 399.

Shop for handcrafted and heritage products from artisans & weavers from Amazon Karigar

Karigar Antique Showpiece – Add elegance and charm to your Puja room with the decorative showpiece. Add this product to bring your home turf to life, you need a home décor with outstanding pieces of craftsmanship. Buy this on Amazon.in for 5,349.

Add elegance and charm to your Puja room with the decorative showpiece. Add this product to bring your home turf to life, you need a home décor with outstanding pieces of craftsmanship. Buy this on Amazon.in for 5,349. Kadam Haat Handmade Sabaii Grass and Bamboo Based Roti Box (Brown) – This handcrafted natural fiber roti box with a wooden lid is ideal for serving or storing roti, papadums, and idlis. The food-safe product depicts stories of community interaction where women and men work together as teams. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 699.

Celebrate with Indian Small Businesses

Chocolate Walnut Fudge – 375 g – Satiate your cravings with Wicked Gorumet Kitchen’s Classic recipe has won many hearts. Made with Classic Chocolate, Nuts, Sugar and Milk makes it a Raving favorite delicacy. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 550.

Best time to upgrade your kitchen essentials

Carote Non-Stick Set Combo Cooking Set Induction Pan Set of 4 – Imported PFOA-free non-stick tech makes this pan set a healthier choice. Performance-oriented granite material is ideal for perfect frying, browning, searing purposes and various India recipes. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 4,299.

Imported PFOA-free non-stick tech makes this pan set a healthier choice. Performance-oriented granite material is ideal for perfect frying, browning, searing purposes and various India recipes. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 4,299. Indian Art Villa Pure Brass Glass Tumbler with Embossed Design, for Drinking Serving Water – This beautiful and unique embossed design brass glass is made of pure brass. This item is highly durable, elegant, and a wonderful addition to your home decor and of the best gift item for anniversaries, birthdays, and many more festive season gifts. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,430.

JR Gifts And Handicrafts Brass Silver Plated Floral Bowls – An occasion that will be remembered for a lifetime deserves a souvenir. It is the perfect gift to flaunt your relatives and friends. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 198.

Get hands on experience on the latest gadgets, gaming essentials & books

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5) – Experience the rise of Miles Morales as the new hero masters incredible, explosive new powers to become his own Spider Man. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 2,189.

Experience the rise of Miles Morales as the new hero masters incredible, explosive new powers to become his own Spider Man. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 2,189. The Psychology of Money Paperback – Get your hands on this book and learn how to manage money, invest it, and make business decisions. In the psychology of money, the author shares 19 short stories exploring the strange ways people think about money and teaches you how to make better sense of one of life’s most important matters. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 202.

HP 14 (2021) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop with Alexa Built-in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 14-Inch (35.6 cm) FHD Screen, Windows 10, MS Office – Equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 (up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB L3 cache, 2 cores), 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (2 x 4 GB), upgradable up to 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) | Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 14-Inch (35.6 cm) FHD IPS micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC (1920 x 1080), pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019, Alexa Built-in. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 40,500.

Equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 (up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 6 MB L3 cache, 2 cores), 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (2 x 4 GB), upgradable up to 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) | Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 14-Inch (35.6 cm) FHD IPS micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC (1920 x 1080), pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019, Alexa Built-in. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 40,500. MI Smart Band 5- India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1″ (2.8 cm) AMOLED Color Display – Get in the zone with MI Smart band 5 that has full touch AMOLED color display; 125 mAh; hassle free charging. It also has single matrix to track your all fitness related activities and tracks 11 professional sports mode. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,999.

Get in the zone with MI Smart band 5 that has full touch AMOLED color display; 125 mAh; hassle free charging. It also has single matrix to track your all fitness related activities and tracks 11 professional sports mode. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,999. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones with mic – The earphones have an inline mic with button controls to give you complete mastery over your calls, media, using voice assistant. It comes with a classy black finish and eye-catching red accents. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 599.

Great deals on the latest Smartphones

Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) – Black – It boasts an advanced dual-camera system that allows you to click mesmerizing pictures with immaculate clarity. Furthermore, the lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip allows for seamless multitasking, elevating your performance to a new dimension. A big leap in battery life, a durable design, and a bright Super Retina XDR display facilitate boosting your user experience. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 54,490.

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Midnight Blue, 4GB, 64GB Storage) – It is equipped with 6000mAh lithium-ion battery, 1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase. It comes with upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 10,499.

Double the joy with exciting deals electronics & gadgets

Tribit XSound Mega Bluetooth Portable Speaker – Hear your music the way it was meant to be thanks to the Tribit X Sound Mega’s 30W sound, with enhanced clarity of mid-ranges and low tones. LEDs sync with the music for an immersive light show, then link 100+ X Sound Mega speakers for true loud sounds! Available for INR 8,499.

Hear your music the way it was meant to be thanks to the Tribit X Sound Mega’s 30W sound, with enhanced clarity of mid-ranges and low tones. LEDs sync with the music for an immersive light show, then link 100+ X Sound Mega speakers for true loud sounds! Available for INR 8,499. Viomi SE Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with Intelligent Laser Navigation, 2200Pa Strong Suction – Variable suction strength that can be controlled from the Xiaomi Mi Home app. The Japan-made Nidec brushless motor with high power and powerful performance, to thoroughly clean the room without any dead spots. The air blower upgraded the rotate speed up to 15000 r/min to improve cleaning efficiency. Available for INR 15,990.

Variable suction strength that can be controlled from the Xiaomi Mi Home app. The Japan-made Nidec brushless motor with high power and powerful performance, to thoroughly clean the room without any dead spots. The air blower upgraded the rotate speed up to 15000 r/min to improve cleaning efficiency. Available for INR 15,990. Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Certified Refurbished, Black – Sleek and compact design makes Echo Dot a convenient addition to any room in the house. You can place Dot in the bedroom and use it to play music, set alarms and turn off your lights. Or put it in the living room to check news, sports scores, calendar, and movie show times. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 2,248.

Smart gifting choices with Amazon Devices

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – The sleek and compact design makes the Echo Dot a convenient addition to any household. Place the Echo Dot anywhere your family can use and ask Alexa to play music, check sports scores, tell you the latest news, set alarms, control your smart lights, and much more, with just your voice. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,749.

The sleek and compact design makes the Echo Dot a convenient addition to any household. Place the Echo Dot anywhere your family can use and ask Alexa to play music, check sports scores, tell you the latest news, set alarms, control your smart lights, and much more, with just your voice. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,749. Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with all-new Alexa Voice Remote – An ideal gift for entertainment lovers, get the Fire TV Stick 3rd generation to experience fast streaming in full HD. The ease of voice navigation with the Alexa Voice Remote (3 rd Gen) gives you enhanced control to search and launch shows across apps by just asking Alexa. The all-new preset buttons take you to your favorite streaming apps, like Prime Video and Netflix, seamlessly. Available on Amazon.in for INR 2,199.

An ideal gift for entertainment lovers, get the Fire TV Stick 3rd generation to experience fast streaming in full HD. The ease of voice navigation with the Alexa Voice Remote (3 Gen) gives you enhanced control to search and launch shows across apps by just asking Alexa. The all-new preset buttons take you to your favorite streaming apps, like Prime Video and Netflix, seamlessly. Available on Amazon.in for INR 2,199. Kindle (10th Gen) – The perfect gift for avid readers, Kindle lets you hold thousands of books on one device so you always have your library on the go. Resume your book right where you left off, and read distraction-free, highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size, without ever leaving the page. Its glare-free display reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight, and its long battery life ensures you can read for weeks with just a single charge. Buy now on Amazon.in for INR 6,499.

Exciting products from emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad

SKARS Stainless Steel 5 in 1 Five Compartment Divided Dinner Plate – Serve your guests a full festive meal in the Skars Stainless Steel thali with an eared rim. It is made from sturdy, stainless steel which provides a good addition to your kitchen. It is used to serve large meals and for everyday use in your home. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 476.

Festive mood with happy food on Amazon Fresh

Hershey’s Syrup Caramel, 623G – Hershey’s Caramel flavor Syrup is perfect for ice cream, desserts, and beverages. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 74.

Hershey’s Caramel flavor Syrup is perfect for ice cream, desserts, and beverages. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 74. Ferrero Rocher Moments – Unwrap the golden wrapper and discover a delicious combination of textures and flavours. Perfect to share when meeting your loved ones. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 158.

Unwrap the golden wrapper and discover a delicious combination of textures and flavours. Perfect to share when meeting your loved ones. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 158. Unibic Assorted Cookies 75g (Pack of 10) – Assorted pack contains 10 different cookies, tasty options in each packet, there’s sure to be something appealing for all ages and something everyone can enjoy. Indulge in the bundle of Premium Assorted Cookies. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 115.

Dazzle in traditional styles

Maybelline New York The Blushed Nudes Palette (Eyesshadow) Shimmery Finish – This Dhanteras, add a touch of glimmer to your festive makeup look with Maybelline that comes in ultra-light velvety textures that glide onto your eyelids like a dream. Create different looks for different occasions with the highly versatile 12 easy-to-wear eyeshadow shades. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 614.

This Dhanteras, add a touch of glimmer to your festive makeup look with Maybelline that comes in ultra-light velvety textures that glide onto your eyelids like a dream. Create different looks for different occasions with the highly versatile 12 easy-to-wear eyeshadow shades. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 614. Paco Rabanne 1 Million Eau De Toilette For Men 100Ml – The scent of success, an intoxicating, powerful blend that lets you start your day with freshness. From fashion cut out of metal to perfumes that break all the established codes, Paco Rabanne has always innovated, creating novelty to provoke the strongest of emotions. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 6,100.

The scent of success, an intoxicating, powerful blend that lets you start your day with freshness. From fashion cut out of metal to perfumes that break all the established codes, Paco Rabanne has always innovated, creating novelty to provoke the strongest of emotions. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 6,100. Lino Perros Golden Handbag – Glam up your festive look instantly with this marvellous addition to your outfit. Be the showstopper at parties or the contemporary, modish trendsetter. It is fabricated with finest quality material this is a perfect wardrobe accessory. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,089.

Glam up your festive look instantly with this marvellous addition to your outfit. Be the showstopper at parties or the contemporary, modish trendsetter. It is fabricated with finest quality material this is a perfect wardrobe accessory. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,089. Metro Women Synthetic Fashion Sandals – Add a pinch of gold to your festive footwear collection with this pair of sandals. It is immaculately crafted using premium materials to lend you utmost comfort in every step. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 759.

Add a pinch of gold to your festive footwear collection with this pair of sandals. It is immaculately crafted using premium materials to lend you utmost comfort in every step. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 759. Bata Girls Erika Mule Slippers – Get the trendy pair of sandals from Bata that will ensure to make you look fashionable and stay comfortable for long during festive occasions or nights. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 629.

Get the trendy pair of sandals from Bata that will ensure to make you look fashionable and stay comfortable for long during festive occasions or nights. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 629. Manyavar Men Kurta Pyjama with Waist Coat – The season of ethnic wear has finally arrived, invest in this stylish and comfortable kurta that makes it a perfect wear for Diwali. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 7,999.

The season of ethnic wear has finally arrived, invest in this stylish and comfortable kurta that makes it a perfect wear for Diwali. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 7,999. BIBA Women’s Classic Fit Shirt – Amp up your look and choose from the recently launched collection of Biba festive kurtas defined by an Indian crafted look, hand-block prints, and vegetable dyes. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,800.

Shop from Amazon Saheli store

Himalayan Origin Natural Radiance Drops Serum, For Glowing And Radiant Skin – This Dussehra, get the perfect glow with Radiance Drops Serum will nourish the skin from within to reveal glowing skin. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 950.

This Dussehra, get the perfect glow with Radiance Drops Serum will nourish the skin from within to reveal glowing skin. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 950. The Taste of Malwa GUD GAJAK (350 Grams) – Festive season is here! Buy Gajak, a dessert found in northern India, where it is most consumed in the winter months. The main ingredients are sesame seeds and ground nuts which give this sweet treat a great crunch. The Taste of Malwa brings you the Gud Gajak made with jaggery. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 285.

Not sure what to gift your loved ones during festivities?

Amazon Pay Digital Gold Purchase – Gift cards make for a perfect gift if you are not sure of what the other person likes. So, give your loved ones a customized gifting card and choose any denomination ranging from INR 10 to INR 100,00 as a gifting amount.